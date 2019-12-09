Finland Elects Its Youngest Ever Prime Minister

Finland’s Social Democratic party has named Sanna Marin, the current transportation minister, as the new PM, which would make Sanna the country’s youngest prime minister ever, according to Reuters.

What Happened

Finland’s Social Democratic party on Sunday voted to select Sanna Marin, their new part chief and the country’s next prime minister. This would make the 34-year-old Sanna Marin Finland’s youngest prime minister ever, according to Reuters.

On Sunday, Sanna won the backing of her Social Democratic party, which is currently the largest party in Finland’s five-member ruling coalition.

Sanna will replace Antti Rinne, who resigned on Tuesday after he lost the confidence of a key coalition partner, namely Centre Party, over his handling of a two-week-long postal strike.

What’s Next

“We have a lot of work ahead to rebuild trust,” Sanna said after the Social Democratic party council voted 32-29 in favor of her on Sunday, reports Reuters.

“We are still committed to a common policy program, and that’s the glue that unifies us as the government,” Sanna added.

"I have never thought about my age or gender, I think of the reasons I got into politics and those things for which we have won the trust of the electorate," said Sanna responding to questions about her age, according to The Guardian.

Photo Credit: Jari Niemelä via Wikimedia