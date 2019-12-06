Pain At The Pine, End Of The Ice Road And The Baby Yoda — What The Truck?!?
Today we're talking about the end for an Ice Road trucker, UPS Inc (NYSE: UPS) hijacking, costly Christmas trees and fraud, and then we've got five good minutes with DDC FPO's Richard Greening. Mikey B knows what's "On the Radar" and off the rails, and Andrew Cox knows who has the power. We'll play Earnings Over/Under, then hear from you in "Comment Section Rodeo." So bang your little cowbell into the weekend with us!
Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves LogisticsNews Commodities Global Markets General