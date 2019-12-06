Smells Like Chicken? This KFC-Scented Fire Log Is A Real Thing You Can Buy At Walmart

What better way to celebrate the holidays than making your home smell like a KFC restaurant.

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) is again selling an Extra Crispy Fire Log which duplicates the familiar smell of KFC's secret blend of 11 herbs and spices.

What To Know About The KFC-Scented Fire Log

Walmart is selling a fire log made with 100% recycled materials and makes your home smell like delicious chicken. Consumers will need to go online to Walmart.com to purchase a log for $18.99 and wait patiently (or impatiently) for two days.

KFC, owned by Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), captured the "hearts, noses and fireplaces" last year with a similar log. Consumers needed to act very quick as Walmart sold out of the logs within hours.

"The limited-time, limited-quantity firelog makes for a perfect unexpected gift for office Secret Santa or White Elephant gift exchanges with friends," KFC said in a press release.

Why The Fire Log Is Important

The logs are made by Enviro-Log and its president and founder Ross McRoy said his company received weekly calls from curious consumers last year, according to USA Today.

"This hearth-warming and hunger-inducing partnership between Enviro-Log, KFC, and Walmart.com is sure to spice things up this holiday season," McRoy said.

As of Friday morning, Walmart.com still has inventory to sell but consumers need to act fast before it sells out.

Related Links:

Black Friday 2019 Winners And Losers: Amazon, Macy's, Shopify And More

Walmart Job Listings For 'Jerusalem' Rattle Israeli Grocery Stocks