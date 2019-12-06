Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Smells Like Chicken? This KFC-Scented Fire Log Is A Real Thing You Can Buy At Walmart

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2019 8:37am   Comments
Share:
Smells Like Chicken? This KFC-Scented Fire Log Is A Real Thing You Can Buy At Walmart

What better way to celebrate the holidays than making your home smell like a KFC restaurant.

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) is again selling an Extra Crispy Fire Log which duplicates the familiar smell of KFC's secret blend of 11 herbs and spices.

What To Know About The KFC-Scented Fire Log

Walmart is selling a fire log made with 100% recycled materials and makes your home smell like delicious chicken. Consumers will need to go online to Walmart.com to purchase a log for $18.99 and wait patiently (or impatiently) for two days.

KFC, owned by Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), captured the "hearts, noses and fireplaces" last year with a similar log. Consumers needed to act very quick as Walmart sold out of the logs within hours.

"The limited-time, limited-quantity firelog makes for a perfect unexpected gift for office Secret Santa or White Elephant gift exchanges with friends," KFC said in a press release.

Why The Fire Log Is Important

The logs are made by Enviro-Log and its president and founder Ross McRoy said his company received weekly calls from curious consumers last year, according to USA Today.

"This hearth-warming and hunger-inducing partnership between Enviro-Log, KFC, and Walmart.com is sure to spice things up this holiday season," McRoy said.

As of Friday morning, Walmart.com still has inventory to sell but consumers need to act fast before it sells out.

Related Links:

Black Friday 2019 Winners And Losers: Amazon, Macy's, Shopify And More

Walmart Job Listings For 'Jerusalem' Rattle Israeli Grocery Stocks

Posted-In: Christmas food holidays KFCNews Restaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT + YUM)

Chick-Fil-A Is The Slowest Drive-Thru In America For 2019
Reddit Users Are Growing Fast: How Does It Compare To Facebook And Twitter?
DarioHealth Rips Higher On Walmart Distribution Deal
Black Friday 2019 Winners And Losers: Amazon, Macy's, Shopify And More
Walmart Job Listings For 'Jerusalem' Rattle Israeli Grocery Stocks
Black Friday Sales 'On Track' With Expectations, Says Telsey Advisory CEO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

OPINION | Trump Is Wrong About Trudeau, He Is Much Worse Than 'Two-Faced'