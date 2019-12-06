Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2019 7:41am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares increased by 10.2% to $76.62 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on December 02, is at Outperform, with a price target of $93.00.
  • Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) shares moved upwards by 6.5% to $10.66. The market cap seems to be at $2.3 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 03, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $11.00.
  • Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) stock surged 4.4% to $251.00. The market cap stands at $9.0 billion. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $325.00.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares moved upwards by 1.5% to $9.28. The market cap seems to be at $28.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by DZ Bank, on September 20, the current rating is at Buy.
  • ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares rose 1.3% to $277.30. The market cap stands at $110.3 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 04, is at Overweight, with a price target of $310.00.
  • Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE: DT) shares rose 1.0% to $25.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $28.00.

 

Losers

  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) stock plummeted 1.0% to $28.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 billion. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $26.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASML + CLDR)

30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Thursday's Market Minute: Thursday+
6 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Q3 Earnings Outlook For Cloudera
Earnings Scheduled For December 5, 2019
10 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cassava Gains On Alzheimer's Presentation, Bristol-Myers Hikes Dividend