7 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares increased by 10.2% to $76.62 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on December 02, is at Outperform, with a price target of $93.00.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) shares moved upwards by 6.5% to $10.66. The market cap seems to be at $2.3 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 03, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $11.00.
- Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) stock surged 4.4% to $251.00. The market cap stands at $9.0 billion. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $325.00.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares moved upwards by 1.5% to $9.28. The market cap seems to be at $28.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by DZ Bank, on September 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares rose 1.3% to $277.30. The market cap stands at $110.3 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 04, is at Overweight, with a price target of $310.00.
- Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE: DT) shares rose 1.0% to $25.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $28.00.
Losers
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) stock plummeted 1.0% to $28.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 billion. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $26.00.
