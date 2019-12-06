30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares rose 66.7% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced additional positive Phase 2a clinical data in Alzheimer's disease at the CTAD 2019.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) rose 19% to $23.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose 13.8% to $79.08 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings results.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) rose 9.4% to $258.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also narrowed its FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) rose 8.8% to $33.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) rose 8.4% to $40.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings and issued strong FY20 EPS forecast.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) rose 7% to $10.71 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares rose 6.4% to $56.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) rose 4.9% to $63.10 in pre-market trading after falling 59.67% on Thursday. SVB Leerink upgraded Sage Therapeutics from Underperform to Market Perform.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) rose 4.7% to $6.04 in pre-market trading.
- American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) rose 4.4% to $9.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) rose 4.3% to $10.40 in pre-market trading.
- Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) rose 4.2% to $250.48 in pre-market trading. Needham upgraded Trade Desk from Hold to Buy and announced a $325 price target.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) shares rose 3.5% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.20% on Thursday.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) rose 3.1% to $5.65 in pre-market trading.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) rose 3.1% to $19.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) rose 3% to $15.45 in pre-market trading after surging 78.78% on Thursday.
Losers
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) fell 19.9% to $13.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results and issued weak forecast.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) shares fell 16.7% to $20.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) fell 10.6% to $62.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 guidance.
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) fell 10.1% to $4.01 in the pre-market trading session after declining 10.29% on Thursday.
- Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) fell 9.2% to $36.51 in pre-market trading. Korn Ferry reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak earnings forecast for the third quarter.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) fell 5.1% to $75.32 in pre-market trading. Jefferies downgraded Teladoc Health from Buy to Hold.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 4.5% to $2.95 in pre-market trading. Plug Power priced its 40 million share public offering of common stock at $2.75 per share.
- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) fell 4.1% to $3.75 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) shares fell 3.8% to $19.38 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) fell 3.6% to $115.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) fell 3.6% to $35.00 in pre-market trading.
- IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ: ISEE) fell 3.3% to $4.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering with no size disclosed.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 3.1% to $11.22 in pre-market trading.
