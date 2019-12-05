50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares climbed 86.4% to $15.64 after the company reported positive clinical readout for its lead asset voclosporin in treating lupus nephritis, an autoimmune disorder. Aurinia has a single-product pipeline. Voclosporin is being evaluated for multiple indications. The investigational asset is in the most advanced stage of clinical development for lupus nephritis. The company announced positive safety and efficacy data from its pivotal Phase 3 study of voclosporin, in combination with mycophenolate, the current standard of care, and low-dose corticosteroids in the treatment of lupus nephritis.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RTTR) surged 32.7% to $0.25.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) gained 26.5% to $9.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares climbed 18.7% to $4.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) jumped 17% to $51.80 after the company reported the results from its pivotal phase 3 HARMONY trial of pimavanserin in patients with dementia-related psychosis met the primary endpoint and key secondary endpoint.
- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) gained 15.2% to $44.14 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) rose 14.5% to $8.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) rose 14% to $11.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) gained 13.9% to $45.05 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ: SCWX) climbed 12.9% to $12.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company reported Q4 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) gained 11.9% to $24.00 following Q4 results.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares rose 11.5% to $2.7973.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) climbed 11.4% to $3.14 after the company confirmed indications of interest for Skyline Medical business.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) gained 11.1% to $53.10 after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings and announced plans to separate into 2 publicly-traded companies.
- Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR) surged 9.9% to $23.57.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) shares rose 9.5% to $22.16 after the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings and raised FY20 EPS guidance.
- Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) gained 8.7% to $223.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) gained 8.1% to $6.44 after the company announced it has completed the Batchfire pre-emptive rights process. The company will increase its ownership in Batchfire from 7.4% to 37.2%.
- SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE: SXC) gained 8.1% to $5.53 after B.Riley upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $8 per share.
- Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) rose 8% to $4.17.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) gained 8% to $6.10.
- WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) climbed 7.8% to $6.76.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) rose 7% to $17.81 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares rose 5.1% to $124.01. Five Below reported in-line Q3 earnings, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also raised the low end of FY19 earnings guidance.
- YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) rose 5% to $32.92. Goldman Sachs upgraded YETI from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $35 to $37.
- StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE: STON) rose 4.1% to $1.1027 after the company announced an agreement to sell Oakmont Memorial Park & Mortuary to Carriage Services for $33 million.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) dipped 56.1% to $65.48 following news topline results from a Phase 3 study of SAGE-217 did not meet a primary endpoint at day 15 of the trial.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) shares dipped 42.1% to $3.1838. Akers Biosciences priced its 1.99 million unit offering at $4 per unit. The company disclosed that it will continue its strategic review and explore entering the hemp and minor cannabinoid processing industry.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) tumbled 35.3% to $5.53 after the company issued Q4 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) fell 22.1% to $2.1502 after the company reported preliminary Phase 2a data from triple combo arm of COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 study in second-line patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.
- Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) shares fell 21.8% to $6.07. Millendo Therapeutics priced its 4.1 million share public offering of common stock at $6.00 per share.
- Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) dropped 19.9% to $9.71.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) dipped 17.6% to $4.35 after reporting Q3 results.
- J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) fell 16.3% to $1.44 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and lowered FY19 guidance. The company also disclosed that President and CEO Linda Heasley is stepping down.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) dipped 14.7% to $6.74.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) dropped 14.3% to $25.65.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) fell 12.8% to $1.16 following Q3 results.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) fell 12.7% to $13.31 after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock priced in the $13.10-$13.40 per share range.
- Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) fell 17.5% to $64.54 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares declined 12.2% to $3.865.
- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) fell 12.1% to $41.50 after surging 36.91% on Wednesday.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) fell 12% to $64.63 after rising 49.21% on Wednesday.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) dipped 10.4% to $12.80.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) fell 10% to $21.60.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) dropped 8.7% to $125.79 as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 40% yesterday following reports stating the company is weighing a potential sale.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares fell 8.5% to $4.10.
- GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE: EAF) dropped 8.4% to $12.76 after the company announced a majority stockholder has launched a Rule 144 secondary block trade to sell 11.18 million shares of the company's stock to Morgan Stanley.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) dipped 8.3% to $7.06.
- Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) fell 6.4% to $6.76 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and issued weak Q4 forecast.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) fell 6.2% to $4.3794 after dropping 11.71% on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.