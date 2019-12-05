Market Overview

3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 05, 2019 8:31am   Comments
Gainers

  • PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) stock rose 7.7% to $10.20 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $3.9 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.00.
  • National Grid, Inc. (NYSE: NGG) shares increased by 0.8% to $57.99. The market cap stands at $40.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 17, the current rating is at Outperform.

 

Losers

  • New Jersey Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NJR) stock plummeted 2.4% to $41.50 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $3.9 billion.

