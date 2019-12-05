3 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares surged 1.9% to $0.76 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by ScotiaBank, on November 26, the current rating is at Sector Outperform.
- Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) shares moved upwards by 0.8% to $52.72. The market cap stands at $136.5 billion.
Losers
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock fell 2.6% to $10.61 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on October 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.
