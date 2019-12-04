7 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: BORR) shares moved upwards by 3.4% to $6.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $723.8 million.
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares moved upwards by 2.9% to $4.62. The market cap stands at $578.8 million. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.50.
- Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) stock moved upwards by 2.2% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Johnson Rice, on November 19, the current rating is at Hold.
- Hi-Crush, Inc. (NYSE: HCR) stock surged 2.2% to $0.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.1 million.
- Apache, Inc. (NYSE: APA) stock rose 1.0% to $18.55. The market cap stands at $8.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 29, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
- Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) shares increased by 1.0% to $38.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on October 17, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $70.00.
Losers
- Phillips 66, Inc. (NYSE: PSX) shares fell 1.6% to $111.00 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $51.9 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 11, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $125.00.
