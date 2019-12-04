10 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) shares moved upwards by 19.1% to $4.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $13.1 million.
- Ability, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) stock rose 10.5% to $0.58. The market cap seems to be at $3.2 million.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares moved upwards by 7.2% to $4.14. The market cap stands at $647.0 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 03, is at Underweight, with a price target of $4.50.
- ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares moved upwards by 1.9% to $269.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.3 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on October 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $270.00.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares surged 1.8% to $46.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 billion. The most recent rating by GF Securities, on November 29, is at Accumulate, with a price target of $57.90.
- NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $210.60. The market cap seems to be at $132.6 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $259.00.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock moved upwards by 1.4% to $39.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 billion. The most recent rating by Northland, on November 21, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $36.00.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock moved upwards by 1.3% to $24.65. The market cap stands at $21.8 billion.
- Marvell Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares surged 1.0% to $25.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on November 04, is at Outperform, with a price target of $32.00.
Losers
- Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) stock declined 0.5% to $160.70 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $137.2 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on December 04, is at Outperform, with a price target of $185.00.
