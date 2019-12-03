Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
On Tuesday morning, 150 companies achieved new lows for the year.
Intriguing Points:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was China Mobile (OTC: CHLKF).
- DragonWave (OTC: DRWIQ) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 18.7% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low,.
The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10a.m. ET on Tuesday:
- China Mobile (OTC: CHLKF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $7.46, and later moved down 0.13% over the session.
- China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $37.52, and later moved down 0.61% over the session.
- PetroChina Co (OTC: PCCYF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $45.50, and later moved down 1.44% over the session.
- PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) shares fell to $0.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.12%.
- Prosus (OTC: PROSY) shares moved down 1.49% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.25 to begin trading.
- China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) shares hit a yearly low of $55.50 today morning. The stock was down 1.71% on the session.
- Naspers (OTC: NAPRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $136.75, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Westpac Banking (NYSE: WBK) stock hit a yearly low of $16.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% for the day.
- Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) stock hit $37.59 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.56% over the course of the day.
- CLP Holdings (OTC: CLPHF) shares hit a yearly low of $9.93 today morning. The stock was down 3.59% on the session.
- ABN AMRO Bank (OTC: AAVMY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $16.57, and later moved down 1.66% over the session.
- BYD (OTC: BYDDY) shares hit a yearly low of $9.27 today morning. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.
- Renault (OTC: RNLSY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.32 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
- Banco De Chile (NYSE: BCH) stock moved down 2.32% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.06 to open trading.
- Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $21.11 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.17% for the day.
- Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE: TAP) shares were down 0.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $49.90.
- Lenovo Gr (OTC: LNVGY) shares were down 0.74% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.44.
- Apache (NYSE: APA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.93 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.2% on the session.
- Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $15.71, and later moved down 1.91% over the session.
- Bank of East Asia (OTC: BKEAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.24, and later moved down 0.44% over the session.
- EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $21.81, and later moved down 2.23% over the session.
- NWS Holdings (OTC: NWSGY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $14.07, and later moved down 1.11% over the session.
- Encana (NYSE: ECA) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.80 today morning. The stock traded down 1.93% over the session.
- Eutelsat Comms (OTC: ETCMY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.93 on Tuesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.86 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.22%.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.98 today morning. The stock traded down 2.88% over the session.
- Nokian Tyres (OTC: NKRKY) shares moved down 0.71% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.23 to begin trading.
- Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) shares fell to $9.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.89%.
- Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) shares set a new yearly low of $4.38 this morning. The stock was down 3.37% on the session.
- EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.72% for the day.
- EQT (NYSE: EQT) shares fell to $8.35 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.59%.
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) stock moved down 2.24% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.22 to open trading.
- Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) stock hit a yearly low of $41.48 this morning. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
- Tullow Oil (OTC: TUWLF) stock moved down 3.33% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.74 to open trading.
- Telkom (OTC: TLKGY) shares fell to $12.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.93%.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
- Taubman Centers (NYSE: TCO) stock hit $31.72 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.63% over the course of the day.
- Rothschild & Co (OTC: PIEJF) stock moved down 2.76% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.40 to open trading.
- Austevoll Seafood (OTC: ASTVF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $9.47. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) shares hit a yearly low of $13.63 today morning. The stock was down 1.24% on the session.
- CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) shares fell to $14.83 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.34%.
- First Pacific Co (OTC: FPAFY) stock hit a yearly low of $1.72 this morning. The stock was down 0.57% for the day.
- Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares were down 0.94% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.00.
- Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.96 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.38% over the rest of the day.
- Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) shares moved down 0.48% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $68.12 to begin trading.
- Loral Space (NASDAQ: LORL) stock moved down 0.76% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $32.36 to open trading.
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 5.03% over the rest of the day.
- Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.47 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.59% over the rest of the day.
- GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) shares set a new yearly low of $14.03 this morning. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.
- 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $6.55, and later moved down 4.11% over the session.
- Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.93 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.8% for the day.
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) shares were down 4.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $46.69.
- Oasis Petroleum (NYSE: OAS) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.28 today morning. The stock traded down 3.43% over the session.
- Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) stock hit a yearly low of $24.26 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.
- Frontera Energy (OTC: FECCF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.52 to begin trading.
- Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) stock moved down 2.52% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.93 to open trading.
- Sandfire Resources (OTC: SFRRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.05 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.96% on the day.
- Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) stock moved down 3.35% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.03 to open trading.
- Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) shares hit a yearly low of $18.60 today morning. The stock was down 3.12% on the session.
- Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) stock moved down 4.28% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.47 to open trading.
- Ascletis Pharma (OTC: ASCLF) shares fell to $0.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- Canfor Pulp Products (OTC: CFPUF) shares hit a yearly low of $6.28 today morning. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.
- SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ: SIGA) stock moved down 1.68% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.64 to open trading.
- Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.94 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 0.33% over the rest of the day.
- Weidai (NYSE: WEI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $5.10. Shares then traded up 1.14%.
- Exterran (NYSE: EXTN) shares hit a yearly low of $5.09 today morning. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.
- EVI Industries (AMEX: EVI) shares set a new yearly low of $27.41 this morning. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.
- Yiren Digital (NYSE: YRD) shares moved down 2.32% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.75 to begin trading.
- Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.68% on the day.
- Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.81 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.94% on the day.
- Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) shares set a new yearly low of $8.54 this morning. The stock was down 1.26% on the session.
- Covenant Transportation (NASDAQ: CVTI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $12.90. Shares then traded down 1.75%.
- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT) shares fell to $11.96 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.27 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.24% on the session.
- Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) shares fell to $10.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.06%.
- Singamas Container Hldgs (OTC: SNGSF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.09 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- MOGU (NYSE: MOGU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.33% for the day.
- Immersion (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares were down 2.42% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.53.
- Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) shares set a new yearly low of $1.40 this morning. The stock was down 1.74% on the session.
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FLOOF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.56 to begin trading.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) stock hit a yearly low of $1.97 this morning. The stock was down 1.0% for the day.
- CV Sciences (OTC: CVSI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.54% over the rest of the day.
- Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) stock hit $9.51 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.27% over the course of the day.
- RYB Education (NYSE: RYB) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.52 today morning. The stock traded down 5.34% over the session.
- Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) shares moved down 4.06% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.10 to begin trading.
- Crimson Wine Group (OTC: CWGL) shares were down 0.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.81.
- MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares set a new yearly low of $0.64 this morning. The stock was down 10.28% on the session.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.97% for the day.
- SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $9.70. Shares then traded down 3.93%.
- Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE: TTP) shares were down 0.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.31.
- U.S. Well Servs (NASDAQ: USWS) stock moved down 5.88% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.44 to open trading.
- Clean TeQ Holdings (OTC: CTEQF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.14. Shares then traded down 9.97%.
- Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.91, and later moved down 1.54% over the session.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CKPT) stock hit $1.17 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.12% over the course of the day.
- China United Insurance (OTC: CUII) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.20.
- Tortoise Energy (NYSE: NDP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $3.56, and later moved down 2.21% over the session.
- Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTGN) stock hit a yearly low of $1.02 this morning. The stock was down 3.67% for the day.
- Firsthand Tech Value Fund (NASDAQ: SVVC) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.80.
- Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.28 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.
- INVO Bioscience (OTC: IVOB) shares set a new yearly low of $0.20 this morning. The stock was down 3.91% on the session.
- ImageWare Systems (OTC: IWSY) stock hit a yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was down 2.03% for the day.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.49% on the day.
- Arianne Phosphate (OTC: DRRSF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 2.45%.
- LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.41. Shares then traded down 6.64%.
- MJardin Group (OTC: MJARF) stock hit $0.14 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.41% over the course of the day.
- Advantage Lithium (OTC: AVLIF) stock moved down 8.1% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.11 to open trading.
- Euro Sun Mining (OTC: CPNFF) shares fell to $0.14 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 2.79%.
- Neonode (NASDAQ: NEON) stock hit $1.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.06% over the course of the day.
- Weekend Unlimited (OTC: WKULF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.
- China Green Agriculture (NYSE: CGA) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.70 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.07%.
- Trutankless (OTC: TKLS) stock hit $0.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 37.06% over the course of the day.
- Celexus (OTC: CXUS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.20 today morning. The stock was down 64.25% on the session.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ: PIXY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.22. Shares then traded down 6.78%.
- Granite Oil (OTC: GXOCF) stock moved down 3.59% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.30 to open trading.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.86% on the session.
- Koios Beverage (OTC: KBEVF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.11 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Future Farm Technologies (OTC: FFRMF) stock moved up 2.02% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to open trading.
- Applied Biosciences (OTC: APPB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.30, and later moved down 25.0% over the session.
- BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ: BOSC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.70. Shares then traded up 0.29%.
- Bearing Lithium (OTC: BLILF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
- Integrated Cannabis (OTC: ICNAF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.12 today morning. The stock was up 6.77% on the session.
- GBLT (OTC: GBLTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.05, and later moved up 18.7% over the session.
- Midland Capital Holdings (OTC: MCPH) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.02 today morning. The stock traded down 0.29% over the session.
- SCI Engineered Materials (OTC: SCIA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.01. Shares then traded down 11.21%.
- Jason Industries (NASDAQ: JASN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.16 today morning. The stock traded down 0.31% over the session.
- Powersafe Technology (OTC: PSFT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.0018. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- VPR Brands (OTC: VPRB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.56% on the day.
- Roadman Inv (OTC: RMANF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Moovly Media (OTC: MVVYF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.03 today morning. The stock traded down 10.18% over the session.
- Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) shares were down 7.53% over the ses
