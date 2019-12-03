Market Overview

8 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2019 7:53am   Comments
Gainers

  • Apache, Inc. (NYSE: APA) stock moved upwards by 0.8% to $19.69 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 29, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
  • Range Resources, Inc. (NYSE: RRC) shares increased by 0.7% to $3.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 04, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) stock moved upwards by 0.6% to $1.83. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Johnson Rice, on November 19, the current rating is at Hold.

 

Losers

  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock decreased by 2.2% to $18.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $61.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Schlumberger, Inc. (NYSE: SLB) stock decreased by 1.9% to $35.70. The market cap seems to be at $45.2 billion. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on November 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $42.00.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) shares fell 1.8% to $36.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.
  • TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock fell 1.2% to $18.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on November 22, is at Hold, with a price target of $22.50.
  • Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) shares decreased by 1.1% to $10.65. The market cap seems to be at $2.4 billion.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

