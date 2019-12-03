Market Overview

19 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2019 7:46am   Comments
Gainers

  • Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLD) shares rose 106.8% to $59.15 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.2 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $60.00.
  • Quorum Health, Inc. (NYSE: QHC) stock rose 38.8% to $0.75. The market cap seems to be at $36.5 million.
  • ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) stock surged 33.8% to $4.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.4 million. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on October 22, is at Outperform, with a price target of $7.00.
  • uniQure, Inc. (NASDAQ: QURE) stock increased by 18.7% to $65.00. The market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $98.00.
  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares surged 16.2% to $46.05. The market cap stands at $830.6 million. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on October 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.00.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) stock surged 13.7% to $1.16. The market cap stands at $16.6 million.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock surged 9.7% to $0.32. The market cap stands at $4.3 million.
  • electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares rose 6.7% to $1.60. The market cap seems to be at $46.7 million. According to the most recent rating by JMP Securities, on November 14, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) stock rose 2.2% to $3.69. The market cap seems to be at $52.0 million.

 

Losers

  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASLN) stock plummeted 43.6% to $2.93 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $49.3 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
  • Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) shares decreased by 18.1% to $21.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $968.9 million.
  • resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) stock decreased by 6.4% to $1.17. The market cap stands at $264.2 million. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on November 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) stock fell 5.0% to $15.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.7 million. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on November 19, is at In-Line, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) stock decreased by 4.0% to $60.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on November 25, is at Outperform, with a price target of $70.00.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares declined 3.2% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million. The most recent rating by Chardan Capital, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
  • Akari Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares declined 2.8% to $2.10. The market cap seems to be at $43.2 million.
  • AstraZeneca, Inc. (NYSE: AZN) shares plummeted 1.7% to $47.58. The market cap stands at $126.9 billion. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on December 02, is at Outperform, with a price target of $55.00.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares fell 1.6% to $7.37. The market cap seems to be at $151.7 million. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on October 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $33.00.
  • Fresenius Medical Care, Inc. (NYSE: FMS) shares plummeted 1.0% to $36.03. The market cap stands at $21.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on October 23, the current rating is at Neutral.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

