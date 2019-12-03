9 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ability, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares surged 73.5% to $0.69 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $3.2 million.
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) shares surged 1.9% to $3.52. The market cap stands at $20.5 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.20.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock moved upwards by 1.1% to $9.10. The market cap stands at $28.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by DZ Bank, on September 20, the current rating is at Buy.
Losers
- Coupa Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: COUP) stock declined 2.8% to $144.80 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $8.6 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on December 03, is at Outperform, with a price target of $170.00.
- Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) stock plummeted 2.4% to $222.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on November 08, is at Hold, with a price target of $225.00.
- NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares plummeted 2.2% to $204.58. The market cap stands at $132.6 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $259.00.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock declined 1.9% to $37.98. The market cap seems to be at $37.7 billion. The most recent rating by Northland, on November 21, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $36.00.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares declined 1.6% to $45.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 billion. The most recent rating by GF Securities, on November 29, is at Accumulate, with a price target of $57.90.
- Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) stock decreased by 1.2% to $159.10. The market cap seems to be at $137.2 billion. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on November 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $195.00.
