75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) shares jumped 72.5% to close at $51.05 on Monday after the company reported the sale of future royalties on KSI-301 for $225 million to Baker Bros. Advisors.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares rose 36.1% to close at $5.20 after the company reported positive data from its proof-of-concept study of ASLAN004.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) rose 29.7% to close at $5.72 on Monday after climbing 17.91% on Friday.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) rose 29.3% to close at $5.82.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares climbed 28.9% to close at $3.39 after the company announced it would acquire Chongqing Guanzan Technology for RMB 100 million.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) gained 28.6% to close at $3.06.
- TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TKKS) climbed 25% to close at $10.20
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 21.5% to close at $9.06.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) shares climbed 21.5% to close at $3.85.
- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) rose 20.7% to close at $6.83.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) shares surged 20.5% to close at $6.52.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) rose 18.6% to close at $4.20.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares jumped 17.1% to close at $3.42.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) rose 16.9% to close at $5.41.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) surged 16.7% to close at $2.80.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) gained 16.2% to close at $2.72.
- IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) gained 15.5% to close at $3.9050.
- Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) rose 15.3% to close at $10.80.
- Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN) surged 13.4% to close at $5.50 following Q3 results.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) gained 13.1% to close at $10.73. Puma Biotechnology extended its commercialization agreement with Pierre Fabre for NERLYNX to the Middle East, South Africa, Sudan and Turkey.
- Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVFM) gained 12.3% to close at $6.86 after the company's phase 2b study of Amphora for the prevention of Chlamydia and Gonorrhea met its primary and secondary endpoints.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) climbed 12.2% to close at $8.74. Aquestive Therapeutics submitted New Drug Application to the FDA for Libervant.
- Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) surged 11.9% to close at $0.4245 after a company director Junge Zhang bought 270,000 shares at an average price of $0.37 per share. When an insider buys shares, the market may perceive it as a sign of confidence in the company's outlook.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) gained 11.9% to close at $20.02. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $25 price target.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) surged 11.6% to close at $2.60.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) rose 11.6% to close at $25.45.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) jumped 11.3% to close at $5.53.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) gained 10.7% to close at $10.65.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) climbed 10.5% to close at $13.20.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) rose 10.1% to close at $26.48.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 10.1% to close at $16.43.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares jumped 9.9% to close at $4.32.
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) rose 9.8% to close at $8.40.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) surged 9.5% to close at $2.42.
- Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) rose 9% to close at $4.36.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) surged 9% to close at $2.67.
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) shares jumped 8.9% to close at $61.54.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 7.6% to close at $5.22.
- Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) shares surged 6.8% to close at $29.41.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) rose 4.9% to close at $2.16. Akari Therapeutics announced pivotal Phase III trial design of nomacopan in pediatric hematopoietic stem cell transplant-related thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA), following the FDA meeting.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) climbed 4.1% to close at $12.31 after the company received a $50 million upfront payment from Neurocrine Biosciences for the rights to its Xenon's XEN901.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares dipped 40% to close at $0.8106 on Monday after the company announced a significant fire in one of its plants.
- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) tumbled 24.9% to close at $2.32.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) dropped 18.1% to close at $6.40.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) fell 16.9% to close at $7.32 after climbing 58.2% on Friday.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) dropped 16.5% to close at $2.27 after the company announced it would suspend its dividend on its Series A preferred stock.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares declined 15.4% to close at $5.32.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) dropped 15.2% to close at $136.07. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roku from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $110 price target.
- Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ: PNRL) shares fell 15.1% to close at $1.86 after dropping 57.9% on Friday.
- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) dropped 14.8% to close at $23.00.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) fell 13.7% to close at $227.39. Shares of several technology and growth stocks are trading lower as US equities dip following escalating US-China tensions over Hong Kong. US stocks further fell on worse-than-expected manufacturing data.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) dipped 13.5% to close at $6.05.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) fell 13.3% to close at $63.33.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) fell 12.3% to close at $19.54 after the company said it would need to continue drilling, deeper than expected, for its new well off of Suriname.
- FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) dropped 11.6% to close at $2.59.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) dipped 11.5% to close at $20.02.
- Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ: SONG) dropped 11.4% to close at $5.54.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares fell 11.3% to close at $4.3472.
- YayYo, Inc. (NASDAQ: YAYO) dipped 11.2% to close at $1.90.
- TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) fell 10.8% to close at $12.31.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) dipped 10.8% to close at $2.48.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares fell 10.5% to close at $3.16 after the FDA reiterated its prior decision and denied Lexicon's appeal of the complete response letter for its Sotagliflozin.
- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) dropped 10.4% to close at $11.67.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) fell 9.8% to close at $3.05.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) fell 9.8% to close at $58.99 after the company reported the unexpected passing of chairman of the board, President and CEO, Mark Butler.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) fell 9.3% to close at $6.05.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) tumbled 9.3% to close at $3.63.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) shares dipped 9% to close at $17.02.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) dropped 8.3% to close at $2.20.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) declined 7.6% to close at $137.43.
- Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) dropped 6.6% to close at $44.29.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) slipped 6.3% to close at $78.44. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Teladoc Health from Buy to Hold and announced an $80 price target.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) dropped 5.5% to close at $4.9350.
- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) dipped 5.2% to close at $3.30 following downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) fell 5% to close at $107.83.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.