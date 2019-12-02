2 Utilities Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) shares increased by 0.7% to $7.53 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $3.2 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.00.
Losers
- Just Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE: JE) shares declined 8.1% to $2.50 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $350.7 million. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on October 08, the current rating is at Hold.
