10 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2019 8:54am   Comments
Gainers

  • Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) stock moved upwards by 17.5% to $1.07 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $152.6 million.
  • Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) stock increased by 9.8% to $0.05. The market cap stands at $6.4 million.
  • Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares rose 7.1% to $2.27. The market cap stands at $8.1 million.
  • Safe-T Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFET) shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $6.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
  • AudioCodes, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUDC) stock increased by 2.7% to $24.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $596.3 million.
  • Splunk, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) stock increased by 2.5% to $153.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $180.00.
  • Inseego, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSG) shares moved upwards by 2.2% to $6.49. The market cap stands at $455.7 million. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on October 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.50.
  • Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) shares increased by 1.3% to $16.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on November 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $20.00.

 

Losers

  • Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock decreased by 1.7% to $14.44 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $4.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 26, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Infosys, Inc. (NYSE: INFY) stock fell 0.8% to $9.74. The market cap stands at $40.8 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on October 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $12.00.

