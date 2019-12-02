Market Overview

7 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2019 7:29am   Comments
Gainers

  • Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $39.10 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $36.1 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on October 17, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $70.00.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock moved upwards by 0.9% to $37.70. The market cap stands at $128.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock surged 0.8% to $18.68. The market cap seems to be at $61.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.

 

Losers

  • Paringa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNRL) stock decreased by 8.7% to $2.00 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $17.4 million.
  • Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) stock declined 1.2% to $21.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $29.00.
  • Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) shares fell 1.2% to $11.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on October 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.
  • Apache, Inc. (NYSE: APA) shares decreased by 0.8% to $22.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 29, the current rating is at Sector Weight.

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

