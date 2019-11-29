Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 87 companies set new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

China Mobile (OTC: CHLKF) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Motif Bio (OTC: MTFBF) shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 22.22%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. on Friday:

China Mobile (OTC: CHLKF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.17% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $38.06 today morning. The stock was down 3.48% on the session. PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) stock hit $46.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.26% over the course of the day.

stock moved down 2.62% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $55.96 to open trading. China Telecom Corp (NYSE: CHA) shares set a new yearly low of $38.27 this morning. The stock was down 3.09% on the session.

shares moved down 5.59% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.60 to begin trading. CLP Holdings (OTC: CLPHY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $9.88, and later moved down 0.73% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $21.97 today morning. The stock traded down 2.84% over the session. Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $15.90. Shares then traded down 1.63%.

stock hit $2.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.76% over the course of the day. Nokian Tyres (OTC: NKRKF) shares hit a yearly low of $28.00 today morning. The stock was down 5.37% on the session.

stock moved down 2.12% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $43.06 to open trading. Loral Space (NASDAQ: LORL) shares set a new 52-week low of $33.26 today morning. The stock traded down 0.36% over the session.

shares were down 4.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.38. Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.78 on Friday. The stock was down 9.18% for the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.30, and later moved up 1.77% over the session. UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Friday. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.43 this morning. The stock was down 3.91% on the session. Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) stock moved down 2.5% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.60 to open trading.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $5.37. Shares then traded down 3.44%. Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.29 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.3% over the rest of the day.

shares moved down 99.0% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. Immersion (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares fell to $6.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.87%.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.51 this morning. The stock was down 7.37% for the day. Nesco Holdings (NYSE: NSCO) shares fell to $2.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.98%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.64. Shares then traded down 9.27%. MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.38 this morning. The stock was down 5.84% on the session.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Friday. The stock was down 6.06% for the day. Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ: PME) shares moved down 2.88% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.35 to begin trading.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.58 on Friday morning, later moving up 2.5% over the rest of the day. Distribuidora (OTC: DIDAY) shares set a new yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 58.49% on the session.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.16 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.33%. Calfrac Well Services (OTC: CFWFF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.60 today morning. The stock traded up 2.27% over the session.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.25 this morning. The stock was up 3.92% for the day. Rockhopper Exploration (OTC: RCKHF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.18 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.66% on the session.

shares were down 3.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.69. Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IDRA) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.74 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.27%.

stock moved down 3.4% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.66 to open trading. AusCann Group Holdings (OTC: ACNNF) shares were down 10.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.13.

stock hit $1.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.51% over the course of the day. Indus Hldgs (OTC: INDXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.68, and later moved down 2.3% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.08 today morning. The stock traded down 37.69% over the session. Carbo Ceramics (NYSE: CRR) shares moved down 5.87% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.37 to begin trading.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.52% over the rest of the day. Arianne Phosphate (OTC: DRRSF) shares fell to $0.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.01%.

stock hit $0.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 17.88% over the course of the day. LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) stock moved down 2.36% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.42 to open trading.

shares were down 8.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.05. SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.48%.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 12.0% for the day. Ascendant Resources (OTC: ASDRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.29% on the day.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.33% on the session. Maritime Resources (OTC: MRTMF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Friday. The stock was down 1.58% for the day.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.08. Shares then traded up 1.67%. GEN III Oil (OTC: ISRJF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.12, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares fell to $1.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.95%. Matica Enterprises (OTC: MMJFF) shares were down 18.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 27.22% for the day. Universal Energy (OTC: UVSE) stock moved down 99.0% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday. The stock was down 15.36% for the day. Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Friday. The stock was down 6.8% for the day.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.04 today morning. The stock was down 40.26% on the session. Endonovo Therapeutics (OTC: ENDV) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0025 today morning. The stock traded up 7.14% over the session.

stock moved down 30.0% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0042 to open trading. NRG Metals (OTC: NRGMF) shares moved down 3.27% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday. The stock was down 35.68% for the day. Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.51 today morning. The stock traded down 1.18% over the session.

stock hit $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Motif Bio (OTC: MTFBF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 1.03% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.75% on the session. OWC Pharmaceutical (OTC: OWCP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 1.54%.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 90.0% over the session. Datable Technology (OTC: TTMZF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 21.21% over the session.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading. Rafina Innovations (OTC: VICA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.06, and later moved down 19.57% over the session.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0001. EGF Theramed Health (OTC: EVAHF) shares were down 32.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.58.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Friday. The stock was down 57.41% for the day. Britannia Mining (OTC: BMIN) stock hit $0.0012 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.33% over the course of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0021 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. MineralRite (OTC: RITE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

stock moved down 28.0% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0018 to open trading. Pure Earth (OTC: PREA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.0005 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Circuit Research Labs (OTC: CRLI) stock hit $0.0048 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.73% over the course of the day.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.02 today morning. The stock was up 22.22% on the session. Favo Realty (OTC: FAVO) shares were down 55.3% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.15.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.