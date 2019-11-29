Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 87 companies set new 52-week lows.
Key Facts:
- China Mobile (OTC: CHLKF) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Favo Realty (OTC: FAVO)
- Motif Bio (OTC: MTFBF) shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 22.22%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.
The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. on Friday:
- China Mobile (OTC: CHLKF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.17% on the session.
- China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) shares hit a yearly low of $38.06 today morning. The stock was down 3.48% on the session.
- PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) stock hit $46.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.26% over the course of the day.
- China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) stock moved down 2.62% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $55.96 to open trading.
- China Telecom Corp (NYSE: CHA) shares set a new yearly low of $38.27 this morning. The stock was down 3.09% on the session.
- China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) shares moved down 5.59% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.60 to begin trading.
- CLP Holdings (OTC: CLPHY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $9.88, and later moved down 0.73% over the session.
- Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.97 today morning. The stock traded down 2.84% over the session.
- Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $15.90. Shares then traded down 1.63%.
- Glow Energy (OTC: GWEFF) stock hit $2.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.76% over the course of the day.
- Nokian Tyres (OTC: NKRKF) shares hit a yearly low of $28.00 today morning. The stock was down 5.37% on the session.
- iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) stock moved down 2.12% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $43.06 to open trading.
- Loral Space (NASDAQ: LORL) shares set a new 52-week low of $33.26 today morning. The stock traded down 0.36% over the session.
- Oasis Petroleum (NYSE: OAS) shares were down 4.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.38.
- Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.78 on Friday. The stock was down 9.18% for the day.
- Mayne Pharma Group (OTC: MAYNF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.30, and later moved up 1.77% over the session.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Friday. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) shares set a new yearly low of $2.43 this morning. The stock was down 3.91% on the session.
- Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) stock moved down 2.5% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.60 to open trading.
- Exterran (NYSE: EXTN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $5.37. Shares then traded down 3.44%.
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.29 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.3% over the rest of the day.
- Icoa (OTC: ICOA) shares moved down 99.0% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.
- Immersion (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares fell to $6.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.87%.
- Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) stock hit a yearly low of $1.51 this morning. The stock was down 7.37% for the day.
- Nesco Holdings (NYSE: NSCO) shares fell to $2.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.98%.
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FLOOF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.64. Shares then traded down 9.27%.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.38 this morning. The stock was down 5.84% on the session.
- Great Panther Mining (AMEX: GPL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Friday. The stock was down 6.06% for the day.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ: PME) shares moved down 2.88% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.35 to begin trading.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.58 on Friday morning, later moving up 2.5% over the rest of the day.
- Distribuidora (OTC: DIDAY) shares set a new yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 58.49% on the session.
- Trinity Place Holdings (AMEX: TPHS) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.16 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.33%.
- Calfrac Well Services (OTC: CFWFF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.60 today morning. The stock traded up 2.27% over the session.
- Syrah Resources (OTC: SYAAF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.25 this morning. The stock was up 3.92% for the day.
- Rockhopper Exploration (OTC: RCKHF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.18 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.66% on the session.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ: AESE) shares were down 3.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.69.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IDRA) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.74 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.27%.
- Natural Alternatives Int (NASDAQ: NAII) stock moved down 3.4% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.66 to open trading.
- AusCann Group Holdings (OTC: ACNNF) shares were down 10.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.13.
- Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTGN) stock hit $1.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.51% over the course of the day.
- Indus Hldgs (OTC: INDXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.68, and later moved down 2.3% over the session.
- Bowleven (OTC: BWLVF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.08 today morning. The stock traded down 37.69% over the session.
- Carbo Ceramics (NYSE: CRR) shares moved down 5.87% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.37 to begin trading.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.52% over the rest of the day.
- Arianne Phosphate (OTC: DRRSF) shares fell to $0.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.01%.
- Chemesis International (OTC: CADMF) stock hit $0.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 17.88% over the course of the day.
- LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) stock moved down 2.36% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.42 to open trading.
- Nutritional High Intl (OTC: SPLIF) shares were down 8.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.05.
- SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.48%.
- Ceapro (OTC: CRPOF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 12.0% for the day.
- Ascendant Resources (OTC: ASDRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.29% on the day.
- Earth Science Tech (OTC: ETST) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.33% on the session.
- Maritime Resources (OTC: MRTMF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Friday. The stock was down 1.58% for the day.
- Phivida Holdings (OTC: PHVAF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.08. Shares then traded up 1.67%.
- GEN III Oil (OTC: ISRJF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.12, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares fell to $1.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.95%.
- Matica Enterprises (OTC: MMJFF) shares were down 18.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.
- Canada House Wellness (OTC: SARSF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 27.22% for the day.
- Universal Energy (OTC: UVSE) stock moved down 99.0% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.
- Inca One Gold (OTC: INCAF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday. The stock was down 15.36% for the day.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Friday. The stock was down 6.8% for the day.
- Camino Minerals (OTC: CAMZF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.04 today morning. The stock was down 40.26% on the session.
- Endonovo Therapeutics (OTC: ENDV) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0025 today morning. The stock traded up 7.14% over the session.
- AfterMaster (OTC: AFTM) stock moved down 30.0% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0042 to open trading.
- NRG Metals (OTC: NRGMF) shares moved down 3.27% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading.
- ePlay Digital (OTC: NWKFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday. The stock was down 35.68% for the day.
- Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.51 today morning. The stock traded down 1.18% over the session.
- Goliath Resources (OTC: GOTRF) stock hit $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- Motif Bio (OTC: MTFBF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 1.03% on the session.
- Sienna Resources (OTC: SNNAF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.75% on the session.
- OWC Pharmaceutical (OTC: OWCP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 1.54%.
- Redwood Group (OTC: RDWD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 90.0% over the session.
- Datable Technology (OTC: TTMZF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 21.21% over the session.
- Progressive Planet Solns (OTC: ASHXF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
- Rafina Innovations (OTC: VICA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.06, and later moved down 19.57% over the session.
- Stria Lithium (OTC: SRCAF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0001.
- EGF Theramed Health (OTC: EVAHF) shares were down 32.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.58.
- Artemis Therapeutics (OTC: ATMS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Friday. The stock was down 57.41% for the day.
- Britannia Mining (OTC: BMIN) stock hit $0.0012 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.33% over the course of the day.
- Radioio (OTC: RAIO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0021 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- MineralRite (OTC: RITE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
- Glori Energy (OTC: GLRI) stock moved down 28.0% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0018 to open trading.
- Pure Earth (OTC: PREA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Axion Power International (OTC: AXPWQ) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0005 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Circuit Research Labs (OTC: CRLI) stock hit $0.0048 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.73% over the course of the day.
- RAIT Finl Trust (OTC: RASFQ) shares hit a yearly low of $0.02 today morning. The stock was up 22.22% on the session.
- Favo Realty (OTC: FAVO) shares were down 55.3% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.15.
As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.
