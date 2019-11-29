5 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) stock moved upwards by 0.6% to $38.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on October 17, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $70.00.
Losers
- Paringa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNRL) stock decreased by 40.4% to $3.10 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $17.4 million.
- TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock plummeted 2.3% to $19.05. The market cap seems to be at $8.8 billion. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on November 22, is at Hold, with a price target of $22.50.
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock decreased by 1.7% to $10.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on October 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares fell 1.4% to $18.65. The market cap stands at $61.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.
