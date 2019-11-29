Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2019 7:41am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) shares moved upwards by 3.4% to $19.00 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $633.4 million. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on September 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.00.
  • ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) stock rose 0.9% to $273.97. The market cap stands at $110.3 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on October 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $270.00.

 

Losers

  • Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) stock fell 7.9% to $0.04 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
  • Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) stock plummeted 1.2% to $18.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 27, is at Hold, with a price target of $18.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASML + BOX)

52 Biggest Movers From Wednesday
33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
18 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 26, 2019
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

24 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session