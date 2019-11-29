Market Overview

52 Biggest Movers From Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2019 5:26am   Comments
Gainers

  • AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) shares climbed 36.4% to close at $20.51 on Wednesday after Kyocera announced a proposal to acquire all shares of the company it does not own for $19.50 per share.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) gained 35.7% to close at $6.27 after climbing 28.69% on Tuesday.
  • Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares gained 33.9% to close at $0.1593.
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) rose 25.7% to close at $8.57.
  • Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) gained 19.2% to close at $3.72.
  • Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGLD) climbed 20.1% to close at $14.60.
  • 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) rose 16.7% to close at $9.15 following Q3 results.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) rose 16.2% to close at $3.40.
  • Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) gained 15.9% to close at $0.3580 after Chardan Capital initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and a $2 price target. The company also reported insider buying of 200K shares.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) rose 15.8% to close at $3.74.
  • Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) gained 14.8% to close at $17.24.
  • ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 13.9% to close at $4.19.
  • Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) climbed 13.9% to close at $3.70.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) surged 13.6% to close at $12.41.
  • InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) gained 12.7% to close at $3.47.
  • Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) climbed 12.7% to close at $5.61.
  • Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) rose 12.5% to close at $18.18
  • Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) climbed 12.2% to close at $4.90 on continued upward momentum. The stock dropped roughly 58% following mixed Q3 earnings. It is still trading within that gap.
  • Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) rose 12% to close at $4.10.
  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) surged 12% to close at $3.55.
  • Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) gained 11.7% to close at $22.04.
  • Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) rose 11.7% to close at $4.00.
  • Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares surged 11.7% to close at $5.55
  • Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) gained 11.5% to close at $3.30.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) climbed 11.5% to close at $8.70.
  • Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) rose 11.5% to close at $18.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares rose 11.4% to close at $1.17 after the company announced it received the official minutes from the Breakthrough Therapy Type B Clinical Guidance meeting with the FDA for Tonmya. The minutes are consistent with guidance received at the meeting.
  • Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) gained 11.2% to close at $18.62.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) surged 11.2% to close at $5.07.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) gained 11.1% to close at $18.75.
  • Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) rose 10.9% to close at $3.97.
  • Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) gained 10.8% to close at $3.89.
  • Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU) surged 10.4% to close at $19.50.
  • FinVolution Group (NYSE: PPDF) rose 9.8% to close at $2.70 after gaining 5.13% on Tuesday.
  • ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) gained 8.9% to close at $3.69.
  • McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) climbed 8.3% to close at $0.8159.

Losers

  • Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) shares tumbled 27.3% to close at $7.76 on Wednesday after Passport Health, which is owned by the company, was left out of large Medicaid contracts in Kentucky.
  • Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) dropped 18.4% to close at $5.60.
  • Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) fell 17.5% to close at $25.88 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
  • Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) fell 12.7% to close at $5.94 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) declined 12.2% to close at $8.25 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock at $7.50 per share.
  • 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) shares fell 9.9% to close at $30.12.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) dropped 9.9% to close at $15.71. Verrica Pharmaceuticals announced FDA filing acceptance of New Drug Application for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.
  • Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) fell 9.8% to close at $2.12.
  • Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) dropped 9.4% to close at $5.96.
  • Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) dipped 8.7% to close at $6.28 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
  • Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) fell 8.6% to close at $3.96.
  • Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) dropped 8.4% to close at $3.05.
  • Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) dipped 8.1% to close at $3.90.
  • NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) shares declined 8% to close at $3.68.
  • TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) dropped 7.9% to close at $26.53.
  • Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) fell 4.3% to close at $169.06 after the company expected a decline in agricultural and construction sales for FY20.

Posted-In: Movers From WednesdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

