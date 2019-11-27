Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday's morning session saw 88 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

ANZ Bank (OTC: ANEWF) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Commerce Energy Group (OTC: CMNR)

Sunniva (OTC: SNNVF) shares rebounded the highest, with shares trading up 8.42%, bouncing back after reaching its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday are as follows:

ANZ Bank (OTC: ANEWF) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.62 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $16.62 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.29%. Jollibee Foods (OTC: JBFCF) shares moved up 1.92% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.58 to begin trading.

shares moved up 1.92% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.58 to begin trading. Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.36 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.26% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.36 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.26% over the rest of the day. Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ: CBRL) stock set a new 52-week low of $150.41 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.38%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $150.41 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.38%. Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) shares moved down 2.18% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.68 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.18% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.68 to begin trading. MMG (OTC: MMLTF) shares moved down 6.39% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to begin trading.

shares moved down 6.39% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to begin trading. iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares fell to $43.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.3%.

shares fell to $43.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.3%. Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.76 today morning. The stock traded down 0.12% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.76 today morning. The stock traded down 0.12% over the session. Genting Hong Kong (OTC: GTHKF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 15.85% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 15.85% on the session. Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE: NTG) shares moved down 0.41% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.74 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.41% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.74 to begin trading. GAM Holding (OTC: GMHLF) shares were down 4.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.66.

shares were down 4.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.66. Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.86 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.86 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day. Rogers Sugar (OTC: RSGUF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.44. Shares then traded down 2.11%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.44. Shares then traded down 2.11%. Exterran (NYSE: EXTN) shares fell to $5.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.24%.

shares fell to $5.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.24%. Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.00. Shares then traded down 0.48%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.00. Shares then traded down 0.48%. Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $9.51. Shares then traded up 0.93%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $9.51. Shares then traded up 0.93%. Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) shares fell to $5.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.27%.

shares fell to $5.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.27%. Nesco Holdings (NYSE: NSCO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.17 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.46% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.17 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.46% for the day. New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares fell to $2.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.47%.

shares fell to $2.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.47%. Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE: PBT) shares fell to $3.53 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.35%.

shares fell to $3.53 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.35%. MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.45 today morning. The stock was down 9.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.45 today morning. The stock was down 9.13% on the session. Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) shares set a new yearly low of $1.02 this morning. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.02 this morning. The stock was down 0.76% on the session. Crimson Wine Group (OTC: CWGL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.86 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.43% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.86 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.43% on the day. Global Payout (OTC: GOHE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.05, and later moved up 8.42% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.05, and later moved up 8.42% over the session. Calfrac Well Services (OTC: CFWFF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.63 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.63 to begin trading. Mene (OTC: MENEF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.53%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.53%. Syrah Resources (OTC: SYAAF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.25 this morning. The stock was down 14.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.25 this morning. The stock was down 14.46% for the day. Energy Res of Australia (OTC: EGRAF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was down 5.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was down 5.1% on the session. Allied Esports (NASDAQ: AESE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.93 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.55% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.93 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.55% on the day. Indus Hldgs (OTC: INDXF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.88 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.15% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.88 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.15% on the session. A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $9.43. Shares then traded down 0.83%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $9.43. Shares then traded down 0.83%. NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ: NTWK) shares hit a yearly low of $3.95 today morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.95 today morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session. AusCann Group Holdings (OTC: ACNNF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Wednesday. The stock was down 18.02% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Wednesday. The stock was down 18.02% for the day. Firsthand Tech Value Fund (NASDAQ: SVVC) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.90 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.03%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.90 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.03%. INVO Bioscience (OTC: IVOB) stock hit a yearly low of $0.21 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.21 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. BK Technologies (AMEX: BKTI) shares were down 0.68% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.93.

shares were down 0.68% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.93. First Cobalt (OTC: FTSSF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.08 this morning. The stock was up 3.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.08 this morning. The stock was up 3.14% for the day. Sunniva (OTC: SNNVF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 31.01% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 31.01% over the rest of the day. Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares moved down 2.61% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.29 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.61% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.29 to begin trading. Heron Resources (OTC: HRLDF) shares fell to $0.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 30.0%.

shares fell to $0.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 30.0%. Tinka Resources (OTC: TKRFF) stock hit $0.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.95% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.95% over the course of the day. Titan Mining (OTC: TNMCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ: MIND) stock hit $2.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.43% over the course of the day.

stock hit $2.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.43% over the course of the day. GSE Systems (NASDAQ: GVP) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.16 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.16 to open trading. Sama Resources (OTC: SAMMF) stock hit $0.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.35% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.35% over the course of the day. Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ: WHLM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $4.32. Shares then traded down 4.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $4.32. Shares then traded down 4.0%. Advantage Lithium (OTC: AVLIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.13%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.13%. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ: APWC) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.28 today morning. The stock traded down 1.54% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.28 today morning. The stock traded down 1.54% over the session. Euro Sun Mining (OTC: CPNFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.74% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.74% on the session. Telson Mining (OTC: SOHFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.09. Shares then traded down 27.21%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.09. Shares then traded down 27.21%. SITO Mobile (NASDAQ: SITO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.44, and later moved down 25.62% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.44, and later moved down 25.62% over the session. Beleave (OTC: BLEVF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Basic Energy Servs (NYSE: BAS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.43. Shares then traded up 0.16%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.43. Shares then traded up 0.16%. Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares set a new yearly low of $1.49 this morning. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.49 this morning. The stock was down 1.3% on the session. Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ: BNTC) stock hit $4.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 18.48% over the course of the day.

stock hit $4.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 18.48% over the course of the day. Findev (OTC: TNSGF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.30 today morning. The stock was down 13.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.30 today morning. The stock was down 13.29% on the session. DATA Comms Mgmt (OTC: DGPIF) stock hit $0.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Digirad (NASDAQ: DRAD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $2.83, and later moved up 1.86% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $2.83, and later moved up 1.86% over the session. BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ: BOSC) stock hit a yearly low of $1.73 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.73 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% for the day. Mexican Gold (OTC: MEXGF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.75% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.75% for the day. Genesis Metals (OTC: GGISF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 28.21%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 28.21%. Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ: YTEN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.06% on the session. Ethema Health (OTC: GRST) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02. Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) stock moved down 8.59% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.83 to open trading.

stock moved down 8.59% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.83 to open trading. Agritek Holdings (OTC: AGTK) shares fell to $0.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 27.76%.

shares fell to $0.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 27.76%. Spherix (NASDAQ: SPEX) shares fell to $1.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.89%.

shares fell to $1.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.89%. eWellness Healthcare (OTC: EWLL) shares moved down 16.67% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.

shares moved down 16.67% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. NRG Metals (OTC: NRGMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 7.17% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 7.17% over the rest of the day. Delcath Systems (OTC: DCTH) shares fell to $0.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Fred's (OTC: FREDQ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 23.08% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 23.08% on the session. Vinergy Cannabis Capital (OTC: VNNYF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.2% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.2% on the day. Intelligent Highway Solns (OTC: IHSI) shares fell to $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Kali (OTC: KALY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0025 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 12.5% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0025 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 12.5% over the rest of the day. Trans Global Group (OTC: TGGI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%. Santo Mining (OTC: SANP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Zenergy Brands (OTC: ZNGYQ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. Digital Asset Monetary (OTC: DATI) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading. SpectraScience (OTC: SCIE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%. First Colombia Gold (OTC: FCGD) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. WeedHire International (OTC: WDHR) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. FBEC Worldwide (OTC: FBEC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session. 1PM Industries (OTC: OPMZ) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading. Vilacto Bio (OTC: VIBI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. Braingrid (OTC: BGRDF) shares were down 83.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0013.

shares were down 83.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0013. Bravatek Solutions (OTC: BVTK) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 22.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 22.4% on the session. Patten Energy Solns Gr (OTC: PTTN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. World Am (OTC: WOAM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Commerce Energy Group (OTC: CMNR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.