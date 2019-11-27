Market Overview

3 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2019 7:41am   Comments
Gainers

  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares increased by 25.4% to $0.93 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $296.3 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.60.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock rose 0.3% to $38.25. The market cap seems to be at $128.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.

 

Losers

  • TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock plummeted 0.4% to $19.17 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $8.8 billion. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on November 22, is at Hold, with a price target of $22.50.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

