8 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2019 7:30am   Comments
Gainers

  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares increased by 13.6% to $5.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million. The most recent rating by Brookline Capital, on November 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock moved upwards by 13.4% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares surged 5.0% to $0.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.1 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on September 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.75.
  • Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock surged 1.9% to $0.32. The market cap seems to be at $19.7 million.
  • Perrigo Co, Inc. (NYSE: PRGO) stock moved upwards by 1.1% to $50.94. The market cap seems to be at $7.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 11, the current rating is at Buy.

 

Losers

  • Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) shares fell 14.9% to $8.00 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $74.4 million.
  • Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares decreased by 0.8% to $15.78. The market cap stands at $552.9 million.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market Movers

