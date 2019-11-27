8 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares increased by 13.6% to $5.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million. The most recent rating by Brookline Capital, on November 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock moved upwards by 13.4% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares surged 5.0% to $0.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.1 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on September 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.75.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock surged 1.9% to $0.32. The market cap seems to be at $19.7 million.
- Perrigo Co, Inc. (NYSE: PRGO) stock moved upwards by 1.1% to $50.94. The market cap seems to be at $7.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 11, the current rating is at Buy.
Losers
