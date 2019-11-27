5 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Safe-T Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFET) stock increased by 46.8% to $9.98 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares increased by 0.5% to $39.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 billion. The most recent rating by Northland, on November 21, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $36.00.
- NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares rose 0.5% to $218.00. The market cap seems to be at $123.0 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $259.00.
Losers
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock plummeted 0.8% to $9.05 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $28.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by DZ Bank, on September 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) stock declined 0.7% to $3.40. The market cap stands at $20.5 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.20.
