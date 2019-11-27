18 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares rose 51.5% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after reporting third quarter earnings growth. Earnings came in at 15 cents per share, up from a loss of 8 cents per share year over year. Sales came in at $11.1 million, down from $12.649 million year-over-year.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 21% to $8.23 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) rose 18.8% to $5.49 in pre-market trading after climbing 28.69% on Tuesday.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares rose 12.4% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received the official minutes from the Breakthrough Therapy Type B Clinical Guidance meeting with the FDA for Tonmya. The minutes are consistent with guidance received at the meeting.
- FinVolution Group (NYSE: PPDF) rose 5.3% to $2.59 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.13% on Tuesday.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 4.6% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after falling 5.16% on Tuesday.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 3.9% to $4.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.41% on Tuesday.
- Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) shares rose 3.7% to $209.88 in pre-market trading.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) rose 3.7% to $29.42 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.42% on Tuesday.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 3.6% to $2.73 in pre-market trading.
- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) shares rose 3.4% to $39.22 in pre-market trading after the company cut its guidance for full-year sales growth.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) rose 3.3% to $7.90 in pre-market trading ahead of Q3 earnings.
- Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) rose 2.2% to $162.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) rose 2.1% to $17.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
Losers
- Aravive Inc (NASDAQ: ARAV) fell 14.9% to $8.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a common stock offering.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) fell 5.9% to $17.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) fell 4% to $51.10 in pre-market trading. Dell reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company also lowered its revenue guidance for the full year.
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) fell 3.3% to $170.84 in pre-market trading after the company expected a decline in agricultural and construction sales for FY20.
