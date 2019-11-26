Today's Pickup: Schneider Adds Tool To Allow Carriers To Book Loads At The Click Of A Button

Good day,

Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) has introduced a new tool designed to enable third-party carriers to instantly book loads with real-time rates at a click of a button.

The Load My Truck platform, available through SchneiderCarriers.com, is an automation tool that Schneider said will reduce the time spent searching for loads by third-party carriers. The platform offers single-price, negotiation-free rates.

"Schneider invests heavily in data science and transportation technology to provide streamlined opportunities, ultimately delivering a better experience for our shippers and carriers," Erin Van Zeeland, group senior vice president of Schneider Logistics Services, said. "Automated load booking offers a seamless, transparent experience for carriers and their drivers to maximize their time actually moving freight and booking revenue."

Load My Truck is available to qualified carriers on Schneider's platform and also available on TruckStop.com and Trucker Tools as part of the company's recent collaborations with those platforms. Carriers search for loads online, book them with the click of a button and accept a rate confirmation through their platform of choice.

Carriers must first become a Schneider approved carrier to take advantage of the platform.

Did you know?

Mexico just installed the first highway made partially of reclaimed plastic. The 2.5-mile stretch in Guanajuato in central Mexico used 1.7 tons of recycled plastic.

Quotable:

"Nothing is new about this downturn. We know how to manage through these. The thing we will not do during the downturn is we will not cut our investments in the key technologies that are going to help us win in the future."

— Tom Linebarger, Cummins CEO, told investors during the company's recent investment day. Cummins announced 2,000 layoffs on Nov. 25.

In other news:

Firm specializing in underserved communities invests in Mississippi trucking company

An investment firm that assists emerging companies in underserved communities has made a $3.3 million investment in a local trucking company to help it grow. (Mississippi Business Journal)

Senate committee tackles autonomous vehicle concerns

A Senate committee reiterated its concern for safety during a recent hearing on autonomous vehicles, with much of the focus spent on high-profile Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) crashes. (Transportation Today)

Concerns for Huawei highlight supply chain risk

Cybersecurity within the supply chain is a growing concern among many experts, who point to the recent Huawei situation as an example of the risks. (C4ISRNET)

Wincanton drops plans to buy Eddie Stobart Logistics

European logistics giant Wincanton has said it will no longer consider making an offer for rival Eddie Stobart Logistics. (Reuters)

Flight attendants union pushes more rest

The nation's major flight attendants union is pushing the industry to comply with a federal law that mandates 10 consecutive hours of rest between duty periods lasting up to 14 hours. (Safety+Health)

Final Thoughts

The ability to quickly book loads with a single click of a button is definitely changing the small carrier and owner-operator experience. It is a natural evolution of the digital freight movement, the latest to join being Schneider National.

The good news is that small fleets have more options for freight than ever before with the various platforms, either through legacy businesses such as C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW), J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) or Schneider, or through upstarts like Truckstop.com, Uber Freight (NYSE: UBER) and Convoy. The downside could be the amount of choices available. Could choosing a load soon become the equivalent of the modern TV viewing experience – there are 600 channels and nothing on?

Hammer down, everyone!

Image Sourced from Pixabay