Elon Musk And Neil deGrasse Tyson Talk Physics Of Tesla Cybertruck, Ford F-150

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) new Cybertruck looks like a space transport from 2089.

It’s a dream for techies and sci-fi nerds, but it’s also a marvel for pure science sages. CEO Elon Musk tweeted a video late Monday that showed the Cybertruck hauling a Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) F-150 uphill.

Cybertruck pulls F-150 uphill pic.twitter.com/OfaqUkrDI3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2019

Some awed at the display of brute force. Neil deGrasse Tyson appreciated the physics.

A badass @Tesla looking like it’s doing a badass thing. But if the @Ford F-150 is RWD **with no payload** then weight on the Rear Axle is greatly reduced, offering only mild traction for the Tesla to overcome. This contest is more about the Physics of Friction than Engine Power. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 25, 2019

Musk dismissed the engine affront with a curt “not exactly,” but Tyson isn’t a physicist to be questioned.

“Electric vehicles are famously heavy - over both axles...” Tyson responded.

Electric vehicles are famously heavy - over both axles. It’s all about the weight borne by spinning tires. That’s the source of traction, not the engine power. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 25, 2019

Musk never overlooks a chance to geek out.

Electric motors also have insane torque. If we load both trucks to the max, electric still wins. Physics is the law, everything else is a recommendation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2019

Tyson challenged Musk’s praise of torque and reiterated the source of Cybertruck’s strength.

We all love Torque. But high Torque just spins a tire in place if there’s not enough weight to provide traction. Fully load the F150, giving highest traction to its rear wheels, then try to drag that up the hill. I otherwise agree: Load both to the max and the highest torque wins — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 26, 2019

Mind = blown.

Ford VP Sunny Madra said that they should give them a Cybertruck to do an "apple-to-apple" comparison of the trucks.

Bring it on https://t.co/pCnln1NdRO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2019

