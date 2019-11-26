Market Overview

Elon Musk And Neil deGrasse Tyson Talk Physics Of Tesla Cybertruck, Ford F-150
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 26, 2019 8:51am   Comments
Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) new Cybertruck looks like a space transport from 2089.

It’s a dream for techies and sci-fi nerds, but it’s also a marvel for pure science sages. CEO Elon Musk tweeted a video late Monday that showed the Cybertruck hauling a Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) F-150 uphill.

Some awed at the display of brute force. Neil deGrasse Tyson appreciated the physics.

Musk dismissed the engine affront with a curt “not exactly,” but Tyson isn’t a physicist to be questioned.

“Electric vehicles are famously heavy - over both axles...” Tyson responded.

Musk never overlooks a chance to geek out.

Tyson challenged Musk’s praise of torque and reiterated the source of Cybertruck’s strength.

Mind = blown.

Ford VP Sunny Madra said that they should give them a Cybertruck to do an "apple-to-apple" comparison of the trucks.

Musk Shows His Mastery Yet Again As Orders Pick Up Despite Launch Fail

Musk and UK Caver To Testify In Defamation Trial

