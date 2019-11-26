Elon Musk And Neil deGrasse Tyson Talk Physics Of Tesla Cybertruck, Ford F-150
Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) new Cybertruck looks like a space transport from 2089.
It’s a dream for techies and sci-fi nerds, but it’s also a marvel for pure science sages. CEO Elon Musk tweeted a video late Monday that showed the Cybertruck hauling a Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) F-150 uphill.
Cybertruck pulls F-150 uphill pic.twitter.com/OfaqUkrDI3
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2019
Some awed at the display of brute force. Neil deGrasse Tyson appreciated the physics.
A badass @Tesla looking like it’s doing a badass thing. But if the @Ford F-150 is RWD **with no payload** then weight on the Rear Axle is greatly reduced, offering only mild traction for the Tesla to overcome. This contest is more about the Physics of Friction than Engine Power.
— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 25, 2019
Musk dismissed the engine affront with a curt “not exactly,” but Tyson isn’t a physicist to be questioned.
“Electric vehicles are famously heavy - over both axles...” Tyson responded.
Electric vehicles are famously heavy - over both axles. It’s all about the weight borne by spinning tires. That’s the source of traction, not the engine power.
— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 25, 2019
Musk never overlooks a chance to geek out.
Electric motors also have insane torque. If we load both trucks to the max, electric still wins. Physics is the law, everything else is a recommendation.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2019
Tyson challenged Musk’s praise of torque and reiterated the source of Cybertruck’s strength.
We all love Torque. But high Torque just spins a tire in place if there’s not enough weight to provide traction. Fully load the F150, giving highest traction to its rear wheels, then try to drag that up the hill. I otherwise agree: Load both to the max and the highest torque wins
— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 26, 2019
Mind = blown.
Ford VP Sunny Madra said that they should give them a Cybertruck to do an "apple-to-apple" comparison of the trucks.
Bring it on https://t.co/pCnln1NdRO
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2019
