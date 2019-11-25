Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla's Cybertruck Reaches 200,000 Preorders
Catherine Ross  
 
November 25, 2019 1:41am   Comments
Share:
Tesla's Cybertruck Reaches 200,000 Preorders

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck truck has reached 200,000 online orders.

What Happened

Telsa's latest release, Cybertruck, has received 200,000 online orders, Elon Musk, its co-founder and CEO, tweeted Sunday night. The number had increased by 13,000 orders in just 6 hours. 

The preorder fee is $100, and it is "refundable," according to the official site. It is significantly less than previous Tesla's online order fees, CNBC notes. To preorder SUV Model Y, for instance, customers had to provide a $2,500 deposit.

Tesla's highly anticipated truck, was unveiled Thursday night at an event in Los Angeles that went wrong. During the live demonstration of the truck's "unbreakable glass," the glass was broken twice. "Well, there's a room for improvement," said Elon.

What's Next

The truck production will start in late 2021 for most of the models, whereas Tri Motor AWD, a model with three electric motors and all-wheel drive, production is planned for late 2022, according to the official site.

Elon Musk mentioned on Twitter that Cybertruck is Tesla's "last product unveil for a while, but there will be some (mostly) unexpected technology announcements next year."

Price Action

Telsa stock closed at $333.04 Friday, going down by 6.14%.

Photo credit: Tesla Official Website

Posted-In: CNBC Elon Musk TeslaNews Retail Sales Markets Tech General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Barron's Picks And Pans: Pfizer's New Identity, Electric Vehicles, Hong Kong Exodus — And Is The Bull Market About To End?
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Nio, Target, Apple and More
Electric Trucks: What Tesla, Rivian, The Big 3 Are Bringing To Market
Tesla's Triangular Nightmare: Cybertruck – What The Truck?!?
Why Tesla Shorts Can't Stop, Won't Stop
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Airbnb COO To Step Down In 2020