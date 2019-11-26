Market Overview

4 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2019 8:02am   Comments
Gainers

  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares surged 5.0% to $0.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $2.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by ScotiaBank, on November 26, the current rating is at Sector Outperform.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock moved upwards by 4.7% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.0 million.

 

Losers

  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock decreased by 1.1% to $19.05 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $61.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock plummeted 0.6% to $38.37. The market cap stands at $128.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.

