4 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares surged 5.0% to $0.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $2.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by ScotiaBank, on November 26, the current rating is at Sector Outperform.
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock moved upwards by 4.7% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.0 million.
Losers
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock decreased by 1.1% to $19.05 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $61.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock plummeted 0.6% to $38.37. The market cap stands at $128.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.
