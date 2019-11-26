24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares rose 340.2% to $35.48 in pre-market trading. VFMCRP and ChemoCentryx reported positive topline data from pivotal Phase-III ADVOCATE trial demonstrating avacopan's superiority over standard of care in ANCA associated vasculitis.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) rose 21.7% to $35.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares rose 18.9% to $3.15 in pre-market trading.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) rose 11.5% to $66.95 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has received FDA approval for Oxbryta.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares rose 10.6% to $7.30 in pre-market trading.
- Editas Medicine, Inc.. (NASDAQ: EDIT) rose 10% to $29.88 in pre-market trading after gaining 11.58% on Monday.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) shares rose 5.6% to $5.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.70% on Monday.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) rose 5.1% to $4.14 in pre-market trading after it was announced the company regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
- FinVolution Group (NYSE: PPDF) rose 5.1% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after climbing 8.84% on Monday.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares rose 5% to $19.37 in pre-market trading. Guess' is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) rose 4.2% to $9.95 in pre-market trading after falling 23.23% on Monday.
- Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) rose 4.1% to $77.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and raised FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
Losers
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) fell 21% to $19.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and lowered FY20 sales guidance.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) fell 15.1% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) fell 11.2% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 54.51% on Monday.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) fell 10.8% to $3.88 in pre-market trading.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) fell 8.5% to $2.25 in pre-market trading.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) fell 8.3% to $229.50 in the pre-market trading session after the company issued worse-than-expected FY20 and Q2 EPS guidance.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) fell 7.7% to $5.18 in pre-market trading after declining24.19% on Monday.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) fell 7.7% to $4.09 in pre-market trading after rising 9.11% on Monday.
- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) fell 7.3% to $9.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported that CFO Anil Doradla is leaving the company.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 6% to $2.38 in pre-market trading.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) fell 4.8% to $16.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) fell 3.2% to $32.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
