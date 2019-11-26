Market Overview

24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2019 7:55am   Comments
Gainers

  • ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares rose 340.2% to $35.48 in pre-market trading. VFMCRP and ChemoCentryx reported positive topline data from pivotal Phase-III ADVOCATE trial demonstrating avacopan's superiority over standard of care in ANCA associated vasculitis.
  • Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) rose 21.7% to $35.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares rose 18.9% to $3.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) rose 11.5% to $66.95 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has received FDA approval for Oxbryta.
  • Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares rose 10.6% to $7.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Editas Medicine, Inc.. (NASDAQ: EDIT) rose 10% to $29.88 in pre-market trading after gaining 11.58% on Monday.
  • Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) shares rose 5.6% to $5.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.70% on Monday.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) rose 5.1% to $4.14 in pre-market trading after it was announced the company regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
  • FinVolution Group (NYSE: PPDF) rose 5.1% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after climbing 8.84% on Monday.
  • Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares rose 5% to $19.37 in pre-market trading. Guess' is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
  • BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) rose 4.2% to $9.95 in pre-market trading after falling 23.23% on Monday.
  • Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) rose 4.1% to $77.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and raised FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.

 

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) fell 21% to $19.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and lowered FY20 sales guidance.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) fell 15.1% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) fell 11.2% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 54.51% on Monday.
  • Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) fell 10.8% to $3.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) fell 8.5% to $2.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) fell 8.3% to $229.50 in the pre-market trading session after the company issued worse-than-expected FY20 and Q2 EPS guidance.
  • Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) fell 7.7% to $5.18 in pre-market trading after declining24.19% on Monday.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) fell 7.7% to $4.09 in pre-market trading after rising 9.11% on Monday.
  • Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) fell 7.3% to $9.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported that CFO Anil Doradla is leaving the company.
  • OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 6% to $2.38 in pre-market trading.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) fell 4.8% to $16.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) fell 3.2% to $32.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

