45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares gained 94.4% to close at $3.11 on Monday after the company announced it has recieved and rejected an unsolicited, all cash proposal from two biopharmaceutical companies between $3-$5 per share in cash.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) shares climbed 54.1% to close at $3.94 on Monday after the company announced it purchased a worldwide exclusive license for TV1001SR, a treatment for peripheral arterial disease. No terms were disclosed.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) gained 44.3% to close at $ 29.47 after several firms initiated coverage on the company's stock with bullish ratings.
- The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares rose 22.3% to close at $83.80 after the company announced it will be acquired by Novartis AG for $85 per share.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) gained 22.2% to close at $4.24.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) gained 20.2% to close at $10.72.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 18.6% to close at $ 10.27 on above-average volume.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) rose 17.5% to close at $2.69.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares rose 17.3% to close at $7.54 after the company received the FDA approval for EXSERVAN for the treatment of amyotrphic lateral sclerosis.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) gained 15.8% to close at $56.99 after Baird upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $39 to $70.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) rose 15.7% to close at $4.87.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) climbed 15.1% to close at $2.59.
- GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE: GSB) surged 15.1% to close at $13.07.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) rose 15% to close at $8.11.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) climbed 14.9% to close at $6.74.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) gained 14.7% to close at $47.66. This could potentially be a rebound after the stock the dropped approximately 23% over the past 4 trading sessions.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) rose 13.6% to close at $6.85.
- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) rose 13.6% to close at $2.93.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) jumped 13.1% to close at $4.58.
- Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) rose 13% to close at $14.36 following reports that the company could be exploring strategic options.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) gained 12.8% to close at $5.13.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) climbed 11.5% to close at $4.18.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) rose 10.7% to close at $7.64.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) gained 9.7% to close at $8.98. The company earlier announced it will present clinical data from its Phase 1 study of ARQ 531 at the ASH Annual Meeting on December 9th.
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) climbed 9.6% to close at $3.88.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares rose 8.8% to close at $50.39 after Bank of America upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) rose 8.4% to close at $96.34. Intercept Pharma disclosed that the FDA has accepted New Drug Application for obeticholic acid for the treatment of fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and granted priority review.
- IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) climbed 7.9% to close at $3.56.
- IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSE: IEC) shares rose 7.8% to close at $8.41.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) rose 6.2% to close at $133.25 after LVMH confirmed an agreement to buy the company in a $16.2 billion bid.
Losers
- CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares tumbled 76.1% to close at $1.33 on Monday after the company reported a halt in the clinical development of its Seladelpar.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) fell 53.6% to close at $2.59 after the company reported that President and CEO George Tidmarsh has left the company. La Jolla Pharmaceutical disclosed that it will reassess continued development of LJPC-401 based on recent clinical results.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares dropped 51% to close at $0.6179 after the company reported it received a complete response letter from the FDA for its ZIMHI. The FDA stated it cannot approve the ZIMHI in its present form and provided suggested needed for resubmission.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) fell 24.2% to close at $5.61 after reporting interim data from ongoing Phase 2 study of GDC-0084 in glioblastoma.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) fell 23.2% to close at $9.55.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) shares declined 21% to close at $1.8400 after the company reported a $25 million debt financing from K2 HealthVentures.
- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE: KL) shares dipped 17.2% to close at $39.44 after the company, along with Detour Gold, announced Kirkland Lake Gold will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Detour Gold.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) dipped 15.3% to close at $6.13.
- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares dropped 14.6% to close at $2.3261.
- Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VISL) tumbled 14.3% to close at $0.2530. Vislink Technologies priced its common stock and warrant offering for $4 million.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) fell 13.7% to close at $2.34.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) dropped 11.9% to close at $8.34.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) fell 11.3% to close at $9.38.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) dipped 10.5% to close at $3.00.
- CANAAN INC. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 7.7% to close at $8.29. The stock has been volatile since Thursday's IPO, in which it opened at $12.60, above the IPO price of $9.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.