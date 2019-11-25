Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Monday's morning session saw 98 companies set new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Skandinaviska Enskilda (OTC: SKVKY) .

. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Cal Bay International (OTC: CBYI).

Victory Square (OTC: VSQTF)'s stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 9900.0% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

Skandinaviska Enskilda (OTC: SKVKY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.30 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.24% over the rest of the day.

Imperial Brands (OTC: IMBBY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.47 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.01% on the session.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares hit a yearly low of $224.21 today morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.

Kansai Electric Power (OTC: KAEPY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $5.56. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

Fresnillo (OTC: FNLPF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.95 on Monday morning, later moving down 4.65% over the rest of the day.

Jollibee Foods (OTC: JBFCY) stock hit $14.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.77% over the course of the day.

Megaworld (OTC: MGAWY) shares moved down 2.99% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.85 to begin trading.

Bank of Queensland (OTC: BKQNY) stock hit $11.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

DNO (OTC: DTNOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.19 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.01% on the session.

GAM Holding (OTC: GMHLF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.85. Shares then traded down 10.66%.

Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) stock set a new 52-week low of $23.01 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 0.63%.

Katanga Mining (OTC: KATFF) stock hit $0.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.11% over the course of the day.

Rogers Sugar (OTC: RSGUF) shares hit a yearly low of $3.46 today morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.

GTT Communications (NYSE: GTT) shares set a new yearly low of $4.89 this morning. The stock was down 14.0% on the session.

Yiren Digital (NYSE: YRD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.00 on Monday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.

COSCO SHIPPING Intl (OTC: CHDGF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.24 today morning. The stock traded down 8.3% over the session.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.29 today morning. The stock traded down 73.69% over the session.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.07 on Monday morning, later moving up 0.52% over the rest of the day.

Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE: SPLP) stock moved down 0.88% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.25 to open trading.

Hadera Paper (OTC: HAIPF) shares fell to $40.34 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.59%.

BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE: BXC) shares were down 33.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.79.

Covenant Transportation (NASDAQ: CVTI) shares hit a yearly low of $13.13 today morning. The stock was down 0.22% on the session.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.57 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.46%.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: LJPC) shares hit a yearly low of $3.40 today morning. The stock was down 53.41% on the session.

MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell to $0.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.46%.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.16 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.14% on the day.

Power Solutions Intl (OTC: PSIX) shares fell to $5.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.55%.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ: PRGX) shares moved up 0.39% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.51 to begin trading.

Park City Gr (NASDAQ: PCYG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $4.30. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45 today morning. The stock traded down 2.29% over the session.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ: PTMN) shares moved down 1.91% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.00 to begin trading.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ: NHTC) shares moved down 0.35% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.77 to begin trading.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ: ROSE) stock hit $1.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.72% over the course of the day.

NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ: NTWK) shares hit a yearly low of $4.05 today morning. The stock was down 1.94% on the session.

Reunion Gold (OTC: RGDFF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Monday morning, later moving down 27.63% over the rest of the day.

HIVE Blockchain (OTC: HVBTF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.08 this morning. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.51 today morning. The stock traded down 3.78% over the session.

Hexindai (NASDAQ: HX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.41 to begin trading. The stock was up 4.76% on the session.

Midland Exploration (OTC: MIDLF) stock hit $0.52 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.23% over the course of the day.

Carbo Ceramics (NYSE: CRR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.12% on the session.

AgJunction (OTC: AJXGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.24, and later moved down 9.87% over the session.

Torstar (OTC: TORSF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.36. Shares then traded down 20.65%.

Squire Mining (OTC: SQRMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Monday morning, later moving down 4.85% over the rest of the day.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDXG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Monday. The stock was down 10.44% for the day.

Crystal Peak Minerals (OTC: CPMMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 28.57% on the session.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ: APWC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.26 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.33% on the session.

Invictus MD Strategies (OTC: IVITF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.08. Shares then traded down 5.02%.

Verde AgriTech (OTC: AMHPF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.27%.

Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.27 today morning. The stock traded down 1.24% over the session.

Fura Gems (OTC: FUGMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.53% on the day.

Hemp Naturals (OTC: HPMM) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares fell to $0.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.33%.

Basic Energy Servs (NYSE: BAS) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 0.8%.

Victory Square (OTC: VSQTF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.04 today morning. The stock was down 30.37% on the session.

Koss (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares set a new yearly low of $1.50 this morning. The stock was down 10.12% on the session.

Zincx Resources (OTC: CZXMF) shares fell to $0.07 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.95%.

Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.58, and later moved down 6.61% over the session.

ERBA Diagnostics (OTC: ERBA) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.58%.

Desert Gold Ventures (OTC: DAUGF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

Mojave Jane Brands (OTC: HHPHF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 23.9% for the day.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares were down 5.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.81.

QC Holdings (OTC: QCCO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.25. Shares then traded down 2.5%.

Seadrill Partners (OTC: SDLPF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Monday. The stock was up 4.97% for the day.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.21%.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.2% on the session.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ: CREG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 16.4% on the day.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) shares were down 16.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.21.

Saddle Ranch Media (OTC: SRMX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.00014 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ: NVIV) stock moved down 13.31% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.13 to open trading.

BioRestorative Therapies (OTC: BRTX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.05. Shares then traded down 7.83%.

Agritek Holdings (OTC: AGTK) shares moved down 4.0% on Monday's session after

shares moved down 4.0% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading. Northern Graphite (OTC: NGPHF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.04, and later moved down 2.08% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.04, and later moved down 2.08% over the session. Sipp Industries (OTC: SIPC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0046 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.25% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0046 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.25% on the day. NRG Metals (OTC: NRGMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Monday morning, later moving down 4.37% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Monday morning, later moving down 4.37% over the rest of the day. Infinite Lithium (OTC: ARXRF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 39.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 39.59% on the session. Green 2 Blue Energy (OTC: GTGEF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.00325 this morning. The stock was down 53.9% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.00325 this morning. The stock was down 53.9% on the session. Eurotech (OTC: EUOT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Stakeholder Gold (OTC: SKHRF) stock hit $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 52.41% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 52.41% over the course of the day. Cameo Industries (OTC: CRUUF) shares were down 26.62% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.

shares were down 26.62% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01. Goldex Resources (OTC: GDXRF) shares were down 14.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.05.

shares were down 14.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.05. Labor Smart (OTC: LTNC) shares moved up 9900.0% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.

shares moved up 9900.0% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. XR Energy (OTC: XREG) stock hit $0.0003 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 25.0% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.0003 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 25.0% over the course of the day. BG Medicine (OTC: BGMD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday. The stock was down 29.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday. The stock was down 29.0% for the day. Vantex Resources (OTC: VANTF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.08. Shares then traded down 1.68%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.08. Shares then traded down 1.68%. Visium Technologies (OTC: VISM) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0021 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0021 to begin trading. Eyes on the Go (OTC: AXCG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session. Drinks America Holdings (OTC: DKAM) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session. Presidential Realty (OTC: PDNLA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.5% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.5% on the day. MineralRite (OTC: RITE) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.00004 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.00004 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Monster Arts (OTC: APPZ) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. DirectView Holdings (OTC: DIRV) stock hit $0.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.24% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.24% over the course of the day. ProTek Capital (OTC: PRPM) stock hit $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day. Digital Locations (OTC: DLOC) shares were down 25.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0006.

shares were down 25.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0006. Kimberly Parry Organics (OTC: KPOC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.0021, and later moved down 30.0% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.0021, and later moved down 30.0% over the session. IJJ (OTC: IJJP) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Cal Bay International (OTC: CBYI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

