36 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) stock surged 35.0% to $2.16 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $215.6 million. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on October 07, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $21.00.
- Medicines Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCO) stock increased by 23.1% to $84.40. The market cap stands at $4.1 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on November 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $85.00.
- Enochian BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares surged 19.2% to $7.00. The market cap seems to be at $263.7 million.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) stock rose 18.2% to $7.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.1 million.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) stock surged 15.2% to $13.85. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on November 08, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) shares surged 7.6% to $115.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on November 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $131.00.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares surged 6.9% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) stock rose 6.8% to $5.04. The market cap seems to be at $763.9 million.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) stock moved upwards by 6.3% to $94.50. The market cap seems to be at $2.3 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $135.00.
- Myovant Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: MYOV) shares moved upwards by 6.0% to $14.90. The market cap seems to be at $489.3 million. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares moved upwards by 6.0% to $52.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on November 25, is at Outperform, with a price target of $70.00.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) stock increased by 5.3% to $9.12. The market cap stands at $173.7 million. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on November 19, is at In-Line, with a price target of $8.00.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares moved upwards by 4.7% to $89.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.9 million. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $109.00.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) stock increased by 4.4% to $0.96. The market cap stands at $6.8 million. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on November 07, is at Hold, with a price target of $1.00.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $2.34. The market cap seems to be at $220.8 million. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 15, the current rating is at Buy.
- Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares increased by 3.8% to $19.10. The market cap seems to be at $6.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Zealand Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEAL) stock rose 3.7% to $31.16. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on November 19, the current rating is at Hold.
- Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares increased by 3.7% to $4.90. The market cap seems to be at $664.1 million.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) stock rose 3.6% to $10.34. The market cap stands at $511.0 million.
- Mylan, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYL) shares increased by 3.5% to $17.95. The market cap stands at $9.8 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 07, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $18.00.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares increased by 3.2% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) stock increased by 2.9% to $1.08. The market cap stands at $7.6 million. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on September 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) stock surged 2.7% to $10.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on November 12, the current rating is at Neutral.
- CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSP) stock surged 2.6% to $63.85. The market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on November 12, is at Outperform, with a price target of $65.00.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares increased by 2.6% to $0.29. The market cap seems to be at $19.7 million.
Losers
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) stock plummeted 79.6% to $1.13 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $308.4 million.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMP) stock declined 52.4% to $0.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.7 million.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares fell 24.3% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.3 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares fell 12.1% to $0.14. The market cap stands at $4.3 million.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHIO) stock declined 7.8% to $0.12. The market cap seems to be at $5.7 million.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares decreased by 5.7% to $0.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
- OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares declined 4.9% to $2.51. The market cap seems to be at $536.7 million.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) stock plummeted 3.9% to $1.22. The market cap seems to be at $4.5 million.
- Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) stock plummeted 3.8% to $14.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $552.9 million.
- Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) stock plummeted 3.7% to $6.83. The market cap stands at $14.3 million.
- VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) stock fell 3.2% to $0.62. The market cap seems to be at $104.2 million. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $3.00.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock declined 2.9% to $0.15. The market cap stands at $4.3 million.
Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.