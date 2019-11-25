18 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares rose 50.6% to $2.41 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received and rejected unsolicited all-cash proposal from 2 biopharma companies between $3-$5 per share.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares rose 20.2% to $7.73 in pre-market trading after the company received the FDA approval for EXSERVAN for the treatment of amyotrphic lateral sclerosis.
- The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares rose 22.7% to $84.14 in pre-market trading after Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) confirmed an agreement to Acquire Medicines Company for $85 per share.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose 21% to $10.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 11.4% to $4.10 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) rose 10.2% to $13.25 in pre-market trading.
- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST) shares rose 9.4% to $16.29 in pre-market trading after reporting positive top-line results from its Phase 1 “ZEN” study in healthy volunteers.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares rose 7.1% to $49.59 in pre-market trading.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) rose 6.2% to $4.96 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.66% on Friday.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) rose 5.8% to $132.80 in pre-market trading after LVMH confirmed an agreement to buy the company in a $16.2 billion bid.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) rose 5.8% to $7.30 in pre-market trading.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) rose 5.5% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after falling 25.62% on Friday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 4.1% to $346.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported that Cybertruck truck reached 200,000 online preorders.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) rose 4% to $51.15 in pre-market trading. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $39 to $70.
Losers
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) fell 4.8% to $28.15 in pre-market trading.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) fell 3.4% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after rising 37.46% on Friday.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) fell 3.1% to $18.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 14.63% on Friday.
- The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) fell 3.1% to $46.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported the purchase of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in an all-stock deal valued at $26 billion.
