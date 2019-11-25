Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

18 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2019 7:15am   Comments
Share:
18 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares rose 50.6% to $2.41 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received and rejected unsolicited all-cash proposal from 2 biopharma companies between $3-$5 per share.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares rose 20.2% to $7.73 in pre-market trading after the company received the FDA approval for EXSERVAN for the treatment of amyotrphic lateral sclerosis.
  • The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares rose 22.7% to $84.14 in pre-market trading after Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) confirmed an agreement to Acquire Medicines Company for $85 per share.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose 21% to $10.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 11.4% to $4.10 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
  • AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) rose 10.2% to $13.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST) shares rose 9.4% to $16.29 in pre-market trading after reporting positive top-line results from its Phase 1 “ZEN” study in healthy volunteers.
  • Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares rose 7.1% to $49.59 in pre-market trading.
  • Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) rose 6.2% to $4.96 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.66% on Friday.
  • Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) rose 5.8% to $132.80 in pre-market trading after LVMH confirmed an agreement to buy the company in a $16.2 billion bid.
  • Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) rose 5.8% to $7.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) rose 5.5% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after falling 25.62% on Friday.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 4.1% to $346.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported that Cybertruck truck reached 200,000 online preorders.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) rose 4% to $51.15 in pre-market trading. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $39 to $70.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) fell 4.8% to $28.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) fell 3.4% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after rising 37.46% on Friday.
  • GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) fell 3.1% to $18.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 14.63% on Friday.
  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) fell 3.1% to $46.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported the purchase of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in an all-stock deal valued at $26 billion.

Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANAB + APHA)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 22, 2019
19 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 21, 2019
Cannabis Short Sellers Down $272M Following Canopy Growth Upgrade
22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Crypto Market Loses Over $40B In A Week