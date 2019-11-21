45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares climbed 59.7% to $3.8650 after the thinly-traded, nano-cap biotech announced results from an animal study of its lead product candidate CRV431. New Jersey-based Hepion said CRV431 prevented the development of liver cirrhosis in a highly aggressive, preclinical model of liver disease.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) gained 24.7% to $2.78 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) gained 20.5% to $0.1380 after the company announced it has expanded its research collaboration with the Karolinska Institute.
- TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) shares rose 19.5% to $49.43. Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) is looking to acquire TD Ameritrade for $26 billion, Fox Business first reported. The deal could be announced as soon as today.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) gained 16.5% to $2.8650 after the House Judiciary Committee passed the MORE Act bill to legalize marijuana at the federal level.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 14.9% to $20.26 after surging 15.14% on Wednesday.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 12.9% to $2.98 after climbing 12.82% on Wednesday.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares climbed 12.2% to $16.34 after the company announced the pricing of an upsized public offering of 18 million ADS's at $14.00 per ADS.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) gained 11.8% to $2.27.
- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) rose 11.1% to $9.19 after the company announced the pricing of $50.0 million public equity offering.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares jumped 10.6% to $7.59 after the House Judiciary Committee passed the MORE Act bill to legalize marijuana at the federal level.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) rose 10.2% to $17.17. L Brands reported in-line earnings for its third quarter and issued strong Q4 outlook.
- Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) gained 9.9% to $46.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) rose 9.9% to $54.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance and raised FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares climbed 9% to $10.68 after the company reported clearance of investigational new drug application for BP1002.
- Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) gained 8.7% to $21.01.
- The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) shares gained 8.2% to $48.42. Charles Schwab is looking to acquire TD Ameritrade for $26 billion, Fox Business first reported.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) rose 7.8% to $10.83 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 7.3% to $22.45 after gaining 4.70% on Wednesday.
- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) gained 5.2% to $89.35 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results up from last year.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares dipped 30.1% to $0.1627. InVivo Therapeutics priced its 7 million share offering at $0.12 per share for gross proceeds $840,000.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) dropped 22% to $3.40 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares fell 19.3% to $35.12 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results.
- Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KRTX) dropped 18.3% to $89.07 after the company reported an offering of 2.6 million shares of its common stock at $96 per share.
- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) fell 18.3% to $60.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) dipped 17.4% to $5.28.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 15.8% to $1.23 following an announcement concerning its pre-investigational new drug application meeting with the U.S Food and Drug Administration. Following the receipt of the minutes of the Type B, pre-IND meeting with the FDA, Tonix said the agency provided guidance and feedback supporting its clinical development plans for TNX-102 SL, a potential treatment for alcohol use disorder (AUD). The company said it now plans to submit an IND application in the first quarter of 2020 that would support a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) dropped 14.8% to $4.10.
- OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN) fell 14.3% to $9.78 session after reporting an offering of common stock.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) dropped 13.5% to $0.3190 as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 110% on Tuesday.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) fell 13.1% to $31.45 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) dropped 11.9% to $17.00. BrightView reported the purchase of Heaviland Enterprises and Clean Cut Lawns. The company also reported upbeat Q4 results.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) shares declined 11.7% to $21.42.
- Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) dropped 11.2% to $6.49.
- Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) shares fell 10.9% to $ 68.76 after the company issued initial 2020 forecast.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) dipped 10.4% to $5.60.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) shares dropped 9.3% to $20.15.
- Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSSI) fell 9.1% to $13.90 after the company announced a 4.02 million share common stock offering by selling shareholders.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) fell 8.8% to $6.49 after climbing 16.91% on Wednesday.
- E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) shares declined 8.7% to $41.84 amid reports Charles Schwab is looking to acquire TD Ameritrade.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) fell 8.6% to $7.89 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a price target of $6 per share.
- Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX) dropped 8.6% to $0.32 after reporting a $1.26 million registered direct offering.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) fell 8.3% to $11.79 as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 155% on Tuesday.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) fell 8.1% to $3.9535.
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) shares declined 8% to $23.87 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also cut FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.