4 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 21, 2019 8:01am   Comments
Gainers

  • Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) stock increased by 0.7% to $21.55 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $29.00.

 

Losers

  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock decreased by 1.6% to $1.20 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $176.0 million.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) shares decreased by 0.3% to $38.30. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) shares decreased by 0.3% to $53.68.

