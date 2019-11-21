4 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) stock increased by 0.7% to $21.55 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $29.00.
Losers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock decreased by 1.6% to $1.20 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $176.0 million.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) shares decreased by 0.3% to $38.30. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.
- Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) shares decreased by 0.3% to $53.68.
