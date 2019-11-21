22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares moved upwards by 53.7% to $3.72 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $10.8 million.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares surged 32.8% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- Celyad, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYAD) stock moved upwards by 13.8% to $12.50.
- Enlivex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENLV) stock moved upwards by 10.9% to $9.18. The market cap seems to be at $68.9 million.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock increased by 10.3% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares rose 8.3% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares moved upwards by 7.5% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) shares increased by 5.1% to $6.64. The market cap stands at $85.6 million.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares moved upwards by 4.4% to $23.98. The market cap seems to be at $2.6 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on November 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $60.00.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares surged 4.2% to $2.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
- Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) stock increased by 3.9% to $4.68. The market cap seems to be at $1.6 billion.
- Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) stock rose 3.9% to $18.34. The market cap stands at $9.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares increased by 3.7% to $21.70. The market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on November 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $26.00.
- Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 3.4% to $7.10. The market cap seems to be at $3.6 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares increased by 2.9% to $112.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.9 million. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $109.00.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) stock moved upwards by 2.7% to $7.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.7 million. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on November 19, is at In-Line, with a price target of $8.00.
- Sanofi, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNY) shares increased by 1.7% to $46.73. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on September 23, the current rating is at Buy.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) shares rose 1.1% to $9.75. The market cap stands at $74.4 million.
Losers
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares declined 7.2% to $0.28 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRN) stock plummeted 2.3% to $19.80. The market cap stands at $5.8 billion. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on November 20, is at Underperform, with a price target of $7.00.
- CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSP) stock fell 2.1% to $66.00. The market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on November 12, is at Outperform, with a price target of $65.00.
- Grifols, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRFS) shares decreased by 1.0% to $21.99. According to the most recent rating by Santander, on October 28, the current rating is at Buy.
