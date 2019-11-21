Market Overview

7 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 21, 2019 7:42am   Comments
Gainers

  • Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) stock increased by 10.0% to $54.00 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion. The most recent rating by Citi, on October 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $49.00.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) shares rose 2.4% to $28.68. The market cap seems to be at $53.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on November 14, the current rating is at Buy.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) shares surged 2.3% to $17.81. The market cap stands at $702.0 million. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on September 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.00.
  • SunPower, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares surged 1.1% to $7.50. The market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

 

Losers

  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares decreased by 3.4% to $57.61 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $50.1 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 21, is at Sell, with a price target of $48.00.
  • Lam Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares declined 3.0% to $266.00. The market cap stands at $39.3 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 21, is at Sell, with a price target of $240.00.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock plummeted 1.2% to $40.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 billion. The most recent rating by Northland, on November 21, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $36.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market Movers

