30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares rose 50.8% to $3.65 in pre-market trading. Hepion Pharmaceuticals said CRV431 prevented development of liver cirrhosis in liver disease model.
- Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTGN) shares rose 18.9% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will restructure while exploring strategic alternatives.
- TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) rose 16.7% to $48.27 in pre-market trading after CNBC reported that Schwab is in talks to acquire TD Ameritrade.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 9.9% to $2.90 in pre-market trading after climbing 12.82% on Wednesday.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 9.6% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after the company announced it completed a pre-IND meeting with the FDA for TNX-102 SL.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) rose 6.4% to $10.69 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) rose 6.3% to $17.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) rose 5.5% to $15.25 in pre-market trading. Harpoon Therapeutics and AbbVie reported licensing and option collaboration to advance HPN217, Harpoon’s BCMA-targeting TriTAC®, and expand existing discovery collaboration.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 5.2% to $22.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.70% on Wednesday.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 4.7% to $18.46 in pre-market trading after surging 15.14% on Wednesday.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares rose 4.4% to $9.5 in pre-market trading.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) rose 3.7% to $127.85 in pre-market trading after Reuters reported that LVMH has gotten access to the company’s books after raising offer to $130 per share.
- Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) rose 3.2% to $48.75 in pre-market trading.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) rose 3.2% to $16.40 in pre-market trading. L Brands reported in-line earnings for its third quarter and issued strong Q4 outlook.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) rose 3.1% to $7.34 in pre-market trading after climbing 16.91% on Wednesday.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ENLV) rose 2.7% to $8.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed offering of common stock offering.
Losers
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) fell 13.8% to $37.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) fell 13.6% to $8.33 in pre-market trading after surging 48.08% on Wednesday.
- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) fell 11.4% to $65.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY20 earnings forecast.
- OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN) fell 10.2% to $10.25 in the pre-market trading session after reporting an offering of common stock.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) fell 8.8% to $32.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) fell 5.1% to $14.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales and lowered FY19 guidance.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) fell 5.1% to $12.20 in pre-market trading.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) fell 4.7% to $7.52 in pre-market trading after the company issued business update.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) fell 4% to $11.78 in pre-market trading.
- Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS) shares fell 3.6% to $3.20 in pre-market trading.
- Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ: MTEM) fell 3.3% to $8.00 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed public equity offering.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) fell 3.2% to $105.51 after dropping 12.13% on Wednesday.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) fell 3% to $57.85 in pre-market trading. UBS downgraded Applied Materials from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $49 to $48.
- Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSSI) fell 2.8% to $14.86 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 4.02 million share common stock offering by selling shareholders.
