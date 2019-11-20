Market Overview

US Importer Pays CBP $3.3 Million For Entry Violations
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
November 20, 2019 11:51am   Comments
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Nov. 19 said it has collected $3,320,425 for various customs violations from an importer of machinery that is used in the production of optical lenses.

According to CBP, the violations occurred when Satisloh, which is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, provided the agency with false descriptions, tariff classification numbers and duty rates on import entries of certain machinery and parts.

"The matter was resolved when CBP accepted an offer in compromise submitted by the importer," the agency said. An offer in compromise is a written offer and deposit of funds to settle civil liability relating to a U.S. government claim of customs law violations.

"CBP will continue to employ a range of enforcement actions to ensure a fair, safe and compliant trade system," said Brenda Smith, CBP's executive assistant commissioner for the Office of Trade, in a statement. "Civil penalties like this one are a critical tool in our toolbox, and I commend CBP for seeing this penalty through to a collection."   

Under 19 U.S.C. § 1592, CBP has the authority to issue penalty claims against violators that use false statements or data omissions in their import entries.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: CBP Freight FreightwavesNews Commodities Legal Markets General

