Catapult Integrates Maersk Line Rate Data

Catapult, a Kansas-based platform that provides multimodal cargo rates, has announced the integration of data from the world's largest ocean container carrier, Maersk Line, into its QMS 5.0 rate-management platform.

Catapult allows freight forwarders, shippers and carriers to access air, ocean and ground rate contracts via a cloud-based API-enabled system, allowing users to view, compare and quote multimodal buying and selling rates.

"The integration of a deep link to Maersk's booking portal means users can instantly book the Maersk Spot [the carrier's online booking system] rates," said Catapult in a statement on Nov. 14. "These rates are also available via Catapult's API for integration into the freight forwarder's or beneficial cargo owner's own transport management system."

According to Virgil Ferreira, CEO of Catapult, "A number of our global freight forwarder clients told us that they have been trialing this product and found the rates offered to be very competitive at times, and of course, they enjoy the added benefit of the space guarantee."

Ferreira added, "We are continuing to work with Maersk on other projects. They are an innovative company to work with and that aligns perfectly with Catapult's tech-enabled approach."

In 2015, Catapult was acquired by Mercator, a leading global provider of solutions for the global travel, transportation and logistics industry that was financially backed by private-equity group Warburg Pincus. In 2017, Mercator merged with Spain-based Accelya, an airline cost-management company, with the combined entity branded Accelya.

On Nov. 18, Catapult owner Accelya announced that it was acquired from Warburg Pincus by Vista Equity Partners, a leading U.S.-based investment firm focused on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses that has over $52 billion in cumulative capital commitments.

Image Sourced from Pixabay