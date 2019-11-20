Market Overview

5 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2019 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $0.57 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $2.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 13, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) shares increased by 1.0% to $10.92.
  • Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock surged 1.0% to $10.53. The market cap seems to be at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on October 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.

 

Losers

  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock fell 1.1% to $18.68 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares decreased by 0.8% to $1.30. The market cap stands at $176.0 million.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Lowe's Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings