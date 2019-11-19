Today's Pickup: Ferrero Turns To FourKites To Track Shipments

Good day,

Ferrero USA is deploying FourKites' predictive supply chain visibility tools to help it better track its shipments throughout its North American supply chain. Ferrero is a confectionery company known for Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, Kinder and Tic Tac among other goods.

"We are continually looking for innovative approaches to ensure efficient deliveries and enhance customer satisfaction," said Glenn Lawse, vice president of supply chain for Ferrero USA. "With drivers and productivity at an all-time premium, going beyond traditional track-and-trace to have eyes on your freight in real time has never been so important."

FourKites uses machine learning platforms to track freight across multiple modes. In this case, Ferrero will use the solution to track both inbound and outbound loads across truckload, ocean and LTL for insight into real-time location and arrival times, FourKites said. The platform will feed those updates directly to key stakeholders for each shipment through FourKites' integrations with Ferrero's three transportation management system providers.

"We're delighted to add one of the world's top chocolate and confectionery companies to our constantly growing global network of enterprise food shippers," said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. "We are impressed with Ferrero's clear dedication to customer satisfaction and forward-thinking adoption of supply chain technology, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the FourKites family."

Ferrero will also use FourKites' Insights and Benchmarking suite of advanced analytics tools that identify key trends in areas such as detention time, on-time performance by carrier and variability across lanes.

Did you know?

About 3,200 Canadian National (NYSE: CNI) workers walked off the job this morning as negotiations between the Teamsters and the railroad have failed to yield a deal. Last week, Canadian National announced potential layoffs of up to 1,600 due to worsening economic conditions.

Quotable:

"You're not a number. You're not just a guy out there holding a steering wheel for him. He cares about you. The family cares about you. So in other words, you take care of each other. I like the personal relationship we have. He's not just my boss. He's my buddy."

— Robert Kline, who's spent 25 years as a truck driver with Makeeff Trucking in Billlings, Montana, on Makeeff's owner, Terry Makeeff. Kline was gifted a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia to use on the job.

In other news:

Schneider donates trucks

To help students better train for life as a truck driver, Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) has donated 10 late-model trucks to community and technical colleges in the U.S. (Bulk Transporter)

Etihad Cargo signs on to e-booking platform

Etihad Cargo, the logistics division of Etihad Airways, has reached an agreement to use cargo.one's e-booking platform, giving it access to additional air cargo capacity. (Handy Shipping Guide)

Cargo traffic up in October

Cargo traffic increased 3.1% year-over-year in October, showing that peak season still has some strength. (Cargo Facts)

Will Tesla electric pickup match demands of truck owners?

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric pickup must meet the requirements of pickup truck owners if it wants to succeed. (TechCrunch)

Air cargo freighter orders see little activity at Dubai Airshow

Few deals for new air cargo freighters have been announced so far at the Dubai Airshow, where such orders have become commonplace in recent years. (Air Cargo News)

Final Thoughts

The holiday season is fast approaching – if it hasn't already arrived in many stores – and that means a time of giving. Many Americans donate to their favorite charities during the holidays, but there are a number of charities within the transportation space that also do good work. Go By Truck News has compiled a list of worthy charities to consider this holiday season, if you are in a giving mood. If financial giving is not something you can afford, or are not interested in, many local organizations look for additional volunteers during this holiday season, and it only takes time.

Hammer down, everyone!

