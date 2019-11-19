4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) stock increased by 1.2% to $374.00 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $191.2 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on November 04, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $353.00.
Losers
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares fell 4.3% to $6.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares declined 0.8% to $3.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on November 11, the current rating is at Buy.
- ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) stock plummeted 0.2% to $22.04.
