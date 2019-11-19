Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2019 4:39am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares climbed 443% to close at $96.00 on Monday after the company announced its phase 2 trial of KarXT in patients with schizophrenia met its primary endpoint.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares gained 29.8% to close at $0.6632 after the company announced its NovaSight daily vitamin will launch on Amazon.com.
  • Standard Diversified Inc. (NYSE: SDI) climbed 27.6% to close at $13.90 after the company announced plans to pursue a corporate reorganization with its subsidiary Turning Point Brands.
  • AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) gained 27.2% to close at $4.9870.
  • Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) climbed 24.9% to close at $3.21.
  • Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) shares gained 23.7% to close at $3.0435.
  • CorMedix, Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) rose 21.2% to close at $6.74.
  • Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) shares surged 18.3% to close at $4.40.
  • Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) gained 18.2% to close at $55.02.
  • Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) gained 17.7% to close at $27.56.
  • Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) shares rose 16.5% to close at $36.49.
  • Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) rose 15.3% to close at $4.68.
  • GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE: GSB) gained 14.3% to close at $11.53. GlobalSCAPE reported a $3.35 per share special dividend, new $55 million credit facility and $5 million buyback program.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) surged 13.8% to close at $5.86.
  • Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) climbed 13.4% to close at $4.8750.
  • Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) gained 13.1% to close at $6.65.
  • The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) rose 12.8% to close at $58.65 after the company reported positive inclisiran data from a Phase 3 trial.
  • Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) gained 12.5% to close at $19.03.
  • Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) rose 12.5% to close at $3.79.
  • GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) surged 12.3% to close at $16.75.
  • Charah Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRA) rose 12.2% to close at $2.48.
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) gained 12.1% to close at $4.62.
  • Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares rose 12% to close at $40.07 after the company announced a $300 million share buyback.
  • Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) surged 11.1% to close at $30.25
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) gained 10.8% to close at $21.39. Dicerna and Novo Nordisk entered into an agreement to discover and develop RNAi Therapies for liver-related cardio-metabolic diseases.
  • The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) rose 10.7% to close at $21.56.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) gained 10.7% to close at $7.06.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) rose 10.2% to close at $5.75.
  • Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) gained 10% to close at $44.50.
  • Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) surged 9.9% to close at $2.34 after the company announced a collaboration with YouTube Music in India. This collaboration will feature a special Eros Now subscription package for 99INR for 90 days.
  • Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 9.7% to close at $3.11.
  • Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) climbed 9.7% to close at $3.06.
  • Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CART) gained 9.5% to close at $12.45.
  • Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO) rose 8.9% to close at $42.02. United Bankshares Inc announced plans to buy Carolina Financial in a deal valued at $1.1 billion.
  • China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) rose 8.2% to close at $2.90.
  • MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) gained 8% to close at $28.20.
  • Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) climbed 7.6% to close at $5.11. H.C. Wainwright maintained Alimera Sciences with a Buy and raised the price target from $1 to $15.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) shares rose 6.4% to close at $6.02 following Q3 results.
  • InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) gained 5.6% to close at $52.23.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares dropped 40.1% to close at $8.03 on Monday.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares dipped 27% to close at $0.1388 on Monday after the company priced $1 million stock offering at $0.10 per share.
  • Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) fell 21.1% to close at $5.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results and lowered its sales guidance. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance of RMB4 billion below analyst estimate RMB9 Billion.
  • Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) fell 20.2% to close at $178.09.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares fell 18.5% to close at $4.20.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 16.5% to close at $2.28 after falling 17.02% on Friday.
  • Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ: CCMP) shares fell 15% to close at $132.59.
  • Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) fell 14.2% to close at $2.78 after reporting Q3 results.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) dipped 14.1% to close at $2.74.
  • AeroCentury Corp (NYSE: ACY) fell 13.4% to close at $3.44.
  • Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNNA) dropped 12.8% to close at $0.1831 on continued momentum after the company announced the court approval of Chapter 11 bidding procedures.
  • Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) fell 12.3% to close at $3.15.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) dipped 12.5% to close at $7.60.
  • Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) tumbled 12.4% to close at $23.43.
  • Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) fell 12.3% to close at $5.21 after rising 56.32% on Friday.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) dropped 12.2% to close at $2.38.
  • Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) fell 12.1% to close at $20.57. Raymond James downgraded Health Insurance from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) fell 12% to close at $2.76.
  • Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) shares declined 11.8% to close at $5.23.
  • Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) fell 11% to close at $5.48.
  • Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) dropped 10.6% to close at $3.78.
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) dipped 10.3% to close at $2.19.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) dropped 10.2% to close at $2.81.
  • Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) fell 10.1% to close at $3.82.
  • OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) fell 10% to close at $2.06.
  • Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) shares tumbled 9.8% to close at $3.94 after Saudi Arabia's crude exports fell from 6.88 million to 6.67 million barrels per day in September indicating a lower demand for oil and gas.
  • Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) fell 9.8% to close at $2.03 after Saudi Arabia's crude exports fell from 6.88 million to 6.67 million barrels per day in September indicating a lower demand for oil and gas.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) tumbled 9.8% to close at $5.41.
  • Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) dropped 8.5% to close at $2.60.
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) dropped 8.4% to close at $18.01.
  • Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares fell 8.4% to close at $2.83. Gulfport Energy suspended its buyback program.
  • Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares dropped 7.7% to close at $5.84. Shares of several oil & gas companies are trading lower after Saudi Arabia's crude exports fell from 6.88 million to 6.67 million barrels per day in September indicating a lower demand for oil and gas.
  • RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) fell 7% to close at $3.83.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABMD + ACB)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 18, 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
44 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
5 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

10 Stocks To Watch For November 19, 2019