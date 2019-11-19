Market Overview

What The Truck?!: Canadian National Strike, Fake Championship Rings, And Reefer Madness?
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
November 19, 2019 8:54am   Comments
What The Truck?!: Canadian National Strike, Fake Championship Rings, And Reefer Madness?

Today on What The Truck?!? we're talking the Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) strike, UPS Inc. (NYSE: UPS) third party edict, trailers hit a high, fake championship rings, we shred the webinar with Mary Anne, it's reefer madness on Strickland Business, Emily Szink knows what's a big deal and what's a little deal, plus the Mustang Mach E and more!

Posted-In: canadian national Freight FreightwavesNews Legal Global Markets General

