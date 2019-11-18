Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday morning, 216 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) .

. Eline Entertainment Group (OTC: EEGI) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low

was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low CVR Partners (NYSE: UAN)'s stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 1783.21% after dropping to a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.72 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.85% over the rest of the day.

Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.17 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.54% over the rest of the day.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) stock hit $24.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.14% over the course of the day.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.69 on Monday. The stock was down 7.16% for the day.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) shares hit a yearly low of $8.51 today morning. The stock was down 5.12% on the session.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) stock hit a yearly low of $9.56 this morning. The stock was down 5.74% for the day.

Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) shares were down 0.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $33.83.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) stock hit a yearly low of $12.30 this morning. The stock was down 2.87% for the day.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) stock moved down 0.48% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.14 to open trading.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) stock moved down 3.0% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.58 to open trading.

Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $5.28. Shares then traded down 2.99%.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) stock moved down 4.23% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.26 to open trading.

II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) stock hit a yearly low of $29.18 this morning. The stock was down 3.4% for the day.

SINA (NASDAQ: SINA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $32.98, and later moved up 0.12% over the session.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE: KWR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $144.12 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.77% over the rest of the day.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) shares fell to $0.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.79%.

Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) stock hit $43.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.7% over the course of the day.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) shares fell to $35.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.03%.

OceanaGold (OTC: OGDCF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.56% on the session.

Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.65 on Monday. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) shares fell to $12.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.92%.

Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) stock hit $15.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.2% over the course of the day.

trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.46 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.

GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) shares hit a yearly low of $9.40 today morning. The stock was down 4.15% on the session.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE: DLPH) shares hit a yearly low of $11.22 today morning. The stock was down 3.44% on the session.

Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock moved down 1.16% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.17 to open trading.

GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.68 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.05% on the day.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) shares moved down 0.61% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.64 to begin trading.

AMC Entertainment Hldgs (NYSE: AMC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.53 on Monday. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE: NBLX) shares were down 0.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $21.48.

Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares fell to $3.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.06%.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $50.64 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.7% over the rest of the day.

RPC (NYSE: RES) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.91 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.07% on the session.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $90.33. Shares then traded down 1.01%.

Largo Resources (OTC: LGORF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.46% over the rest of the day.

Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) shares set a new yearly low of $2.13 this morning. The stock was down 9.31% on the session.

HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.72 to open trading.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares fell to $1.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.96%.

OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) stock hit a yearly low of $2.25 this morning. The stock was down 6.55% for the day.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) stock hit $4.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.9% over the course of the day.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 7.27%.

Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ: WSG) shares moved down 12.65% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.17 to begin trading.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $7.66, and later moved down 4.69% over the session.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) shares fell to $30.77 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.17%.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) shares fell to $5.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.47%.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ: RBBN) shares set a new yearly low of $2.69 this morning. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) stock moved down 7.53% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.31 to open trading.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) shares fell to $4.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.69%.

TMAC Resources (OTC: TMMFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.08% on the day.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ: SIGA) shares set a new yearly low of $4.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.91% on the session.

CVR Partners (NYSE: UAN) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.89 today morning. The stock traded down 3.2% over the session.

Exterran (NYSE: EXTN) shares hit a yearly low of $7.24 today morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.52 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.24%.

Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ: PNNT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $5.92, and later moved up 0.08% over the session.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE: TRC) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.88 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.31%.

EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) stock hit a yearly low of $5.04 this morning. The stock was down 1.54% for the day.

Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) stock hit a yearly low of $9.65 this morning. The stock was down 5.03% for the day.

Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.88% on the day.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares set a new yearly low of $5.21 this morning. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.

Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ: SRRK) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.42 today morning. The stock traded down 3.4% over the session.

Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $10.99. Shares then traded down 1.62%.

Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) shares moved down 8.11% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.35 to begin trading.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE: QUAD) shares were down 5.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.08.

MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.82 today morning. The stock traded down 17.77% over the session.

Nesco Holdings (NYSE: NSCO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.38 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.87% over the rest of the day.

Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ: PRTH) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.97 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.09%.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares fell to $4.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.81%.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE: TTI) shares hit a yearly low of $1.23 today morning. The stock was down 7.91% on the session.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.15 on Monday. The stock was down 0.07% for the day.

Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.51 this morning. The stock was down 3.73% on the session.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.96% on the day.

Berkshire Bancorp (OTC: BERK) stock hit a yearly low of $12.00 this morning

stock hit a yearly low of $12.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.33% for the day. KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) stock moved down 5.74% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.64 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.74% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.64 to open trading. Plus Prods (OTC: PLPRF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.01%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.01%. Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $3.82, and later moved down 2.81% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $3.82, and later moved down 2.81% over the session. Civeo (NYSE: CVEO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.83% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.83% on the day. Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.33. Shares then traded down 2.19%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.33. Shares then traded down 2.19%. Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.69 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.9%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.69 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.9%. Nemaska Lithium (OTC: NMKEF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.12. Shares then traded down 1.66%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.12. Shares then traded down 1.66%. BP Prudhoe Bay (NYSE: BPT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.17% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.17% on the session. Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) shares moved down 4.07% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.32 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.07% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.32 to begin trading. Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) shares moved up 1.69% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.01 to begin trading.

shares moved up 1.69% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.01 to begin trading. SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) stock hit $3.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.72% over the course of the day.

stock hit $3.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.72% over the course of the day. Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ: PME) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 7.36%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 7.36%. WeedMD (OTC: WDDMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Monday morning, later moving down 9.4% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Monday morning, later moving down 9.4% over the rest of the day. Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.81 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.09%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.81 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.09%. Medley Capital (NYSE: MCC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.93, and later moved down 2.56% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.93, and later moved down 2.56% over the session. Praetorian Property (OTC: PRRE) shares were down 11.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.05.

shares were down 11.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.05. Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) shares were down 6.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.96.

shares were down 6.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.96. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.00, and later moved down 3.41% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.00, and later moved down 3.41% over the session. Park City Gr (NASDAQ: PCYG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $4.39. Shares then traded down 1.03%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $4.39. Shares then traded down 1.03%. Tristar Acquisition Group (OTC: TAGP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday. The stock was down 28.83% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday. The stock was down 28.83% for the day. Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.27 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.84% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.27 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.84% on the day. IDW Media Holdings (OTC: IDWM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $7.29, and later moved down 5.62% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $7.29, and later moved down 5.62% over the session. Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 16.07%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 16.07%. Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ: VSTM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.88 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.88 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.47% on the session. Rubicon Organics (OTC: ROMJF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Monday. The stock was down 4.69% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Monday. The stock was down 4.69% for the day. Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.95, and later moved down 6.87% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.95, and later moved down 6.87% over the session. Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ: ROSE) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.67%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.67%. Delta 9 Cannabis (OTC: VRNDF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Monday. The stock was down 18.9% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Monday. The stock was down 18.9% for the day. Standard Lithium (OTC: STLHF) shares fell to $0.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.72%.

shares fell to $0.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.72%. Internap (NASDAQ: INAP) shares hit a yearly low of $1.65 today morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.65 today morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session. Harvest One Cannabis (OTC: HRVOF) shares were down 16.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.15.

shares were down 16.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.15. Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR) stock moved down 2.17% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.42 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.17% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.42 to open trading. NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ: NTWK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.31 on Monday. The stock was down 4.1% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.31 on Monday. The stock was down 4.1% for the day. Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTGN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.67% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.67% on the day. Tinley Beverage Co (OTC: TNYBF) stock moved up 1.08% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.26 to open trading.

stock moved up 1.08% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.26 to open trading. High Tide (OTC: HITIF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.14 today morning. The stock was down 10.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.14 today morning. The stock was down 10.85% on the session. China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SXTC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.80. Shares then traded down 7.83%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.80. Shares then traded down 7.83%. Westleaf (OTC: WSLFF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Monday morning, later moving down 12.47% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Monday morning, later moving down 12.47% over the rest of the day. Sunniva (OTC: SNNVF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 41.57%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 41.57%. Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ: PNBK) stock moved down 0.24% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.34 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.24% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.34 to open trading. Firsthand Tech Value Fund (NASDAQ: SVVC) shares fell to $6.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.96%.

shares fell to $6.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.96%. Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Monday morning, later moving down 9.76% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Monday morning, later moving down 9.76% over the rest of the day. Arianne Phosphate (OTC: DRRSF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Monday morning, later moving down 4.99% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Monday morning, later moving down 4.99% over the rest of the day. FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.33% on the session. Tinka Resources (OTC: TKRFF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was up 3.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was up 3.75% on the session. Wealth Minerals (OTC: WMLLF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was up 3.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was up 3.0% for the day. Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares hit a yearly low of $2.61 today morning. The stock was down 5.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.61 today morning. The stock was down 5.07% on the session. Amexdrug (OTC: AXRX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 28.57%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 28.57%. United Cannabis (OTC: CNAB) shares moved down 8.38% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to begin trading.

shares moved down 8.38% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to begin trading. Advantage Lithium (OTC: AVLIF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.03% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.03% on the session. LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) stock moved down 6.28% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.63 to open trading.

stock moved down 6.28% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.63 to open trading. Phoenix Life Sciences (OTC: PLSI) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to open trading. Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.16 today morning. The stock traded down 3.64% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.16 today morning. The stock traded down 3.64% over the session. Ravenquest BioMed (OTC: RVVQF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.1% on the session. Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDXG) stock moved down 2.03% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.64 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.03% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.64 to open trading. Wildflower Brands (OTC: WLDFF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.29% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.29% over the rest of the day. SELLAS Life Sciences (NASDAQ: SLS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $4.23. Shares then traded down 17.48%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $4.23. Shares then traded down 17.48%. Frankly (OTC: FRNKF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.34 this morning. The stock was down 0.03% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.34 this morning. The stock was down 0.03% on the session. StillCanna (OTC: SCNNF) stock moved down 3.81% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.24 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.81% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.24 to open trading. Taoping (NASDAQ: TAOP) stock hit a yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was up 3.48% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was up 3.48% for the day. Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares were down 3.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.20.

shares were down 3.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.20. Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 24.92%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 24.92%. Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) stock hit $2.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.08% over the course of the day.

stock hit $2.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.08% over the course of the day. Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) stock hit $3.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.57% over the course of the day.

stock hit $3.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.57% over the course of the day. Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: ZN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was down 8.06% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was down 8.06% on the session. U.S. Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 5.88% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 5.88% on the session. Technovative Group (OTC: TEHG) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0012 today morning. The stock traded down 99.4% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0012 today morning. The stock traded down 99.4% over the session. Cypress Development (OTC: CYDVF) shares moved up 2.36% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading.

shares moved up 2.36% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading. Farmmi (NASDAQ: FAMI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.08, and later moved down 14.06% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.08, and later moved down 14.06% over the session. China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ: JRJC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.61 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.61 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.5% on the session. Whiting USA Trust II (OTC: WHZT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.35. Shares then traded down 3.32%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.35. Shares then traded down 3.32%. Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.97% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.97% on the day. TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares fell to $0.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.58%.

shares fell to $0.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.58%. My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.09% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.09% on the day. Canbiola (OTC: CANB) shares moved down 9.37% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.

shares moved down 9.37% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. iBio (AMEX: IBIO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.14 today morning. The stock was down 8.54% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.14 today morning. The stock was down 8.54% on the session. Naturally Splendid (OTC: NSPDF) shares moved down 12.72% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading.

shares moved down 12.72% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading. Houston American Energy (AMEX: HUSA) stock hit a yearly low of $0.17 this morning. The stock was down 4.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.17 this morning. The stock was down 4.23% for the day. American Cannabis Co (OTC: AMMJ) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 23.88%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 23.88%. Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.93, and later moved up 2.0% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.93, and later moved up 2.0% over the session. Earth Alive Clean Tech (OTC: EACTF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.07 today morning. The stock traded down 28.51% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.07 today morning. The stock traded down 28.51% over the session. Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares were up 5.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.50.

shares were up 5.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.50. West Red Lake Gold Mines (OTC: RLGMF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 28.06% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 28.06% for the day. Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares were down 1.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.38.

shares were down 1.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.38. DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) stock hit $3.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1783.21% over the course of the day.

stock hit $3.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1783.21% over the course of the day. Integrated Cannabis (OTC: ICNAF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was up 2.72% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was up 2.72% for the day. Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Monday. The stock was down 1.98% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Monday. The stock was down 1.98% for the day. Ionic Brands (OTC: IONKF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning, later moving up 15.0% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning, later moving up 15.0% over the rest of the day. CytRx (OTC: CYTR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.21 to begin trading. The stock was down 19.35% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.21 to begin trading. The stock was down 19.35% on the session. American Lithium (OTC: LIACF) shares fell to $0.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 9.93%.

shares fell to $0.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 9.93%. Global Hemp Group (OTC: GBHPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.02, and later moved down 6.54% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.02, and later moved down 6.54% over the session. QMC Quantum Minerals (OTC: QMCQF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.06. Shares then traded down 4.55%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.06. Shares then traded down 4.55%. Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ: OPTT) stock moved down 6.42% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.04 to open trading.

stock moved down 6.42% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.04 to open trading. Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $4.18. Shares then traded down 7.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $4.18. Shares then traded down 7.22%. BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ: BOSC) stock moved down 2.08% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.85 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.08% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.85 to open trading. Sugarmade (OTC: SGMD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 24.48%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 24.48%. International Baler (OTC: IBAL) shares hit a yearly low of $1.20 today morning. The stock was down 3.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.20 today morning. The stock was down 3.45% on the session. Arena Minerals (OTC: AMRZF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.0% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.0% over the rest of the day. RepliCel Life Sciences (OTC: REPCF) shares fell to $0.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) stock moved down 6.66% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.99 to open trading.

stock moved down 6.66% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.99 to open trading. Relevium Technologies (OTC: RLLVF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.25%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.25%. Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares hit a yearly low of $2.18 today morning. The stock was down 10.05% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.18 today morning. The stock was down 10.05% on the session. Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHIO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 31.58% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 31.58% on the day. Canadian Cannabis (OTC: CCAN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Pioneer Energy Services (OTC: PESX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.05% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.05% on the day. Surge Exploration (OTC: SURJF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday. The stock was up 27.08% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday. The stock was up 27.08% for the day. ARC Group Worldwide (OTC: ARCW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.13. Shares then traded down 48.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.13. Shares then traded down 48.0%. Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.14 today morning. The stock traded down 7.33% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.14 today morning. The stock traded down 7.33% over the session. Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ: SNCA) shares hit a yearly low of $0.82 today morning. The stock was down 9.96% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.82 today morning. The stock was down 9.96% on the session. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.23 today morning. The stock was up 8.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.23 today morning. The stock was up 8.39% on the session. Blackstar Enterprise (OTC: BEGI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 82.49%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 82.49%. Attis Industries (OTC: ATIS) shares were down 33.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.50.

shares were down 33.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.50. Sangui Biotech Intl (OTC: SGBI) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 26.47% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 26.47% on the session. DataMetrex AI (OTC: DTMXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.002 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.002 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.0% on the day. Mentor Capital (OTC: MNTR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.2% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.2% over the rest of the day. Sionix (OTC: SINX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0002 today morning. The stock traded down 33.33% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0002 today morning. The stock traded down 33.33% over the session. Innerscope Hearing Techno (OTC: INND) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.0026. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.0026. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat). AfterMaster (OTC: AFTM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday. The stock was down 25.56% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday. The stock was down 25.56% for the day. Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RTTR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.19. Shares then traded down 4.73%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.19. Shares then traded down 4.73%. BioSolar (OTC: BSRC) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. Deer Horn Capital (OTC: GODYF) stock hit $0.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 29.28% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 29.28% over the course of the day. QRS Music Technologies (OTC: QRSM) shares moved down 29.95% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.14 to begin trading.

shares moved down 29.95% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.14 to begin trading. Pacific Ventures Group (OTC: PACV) shares fell to $0.0016 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 32.0%.

shares fell to $0.0016 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 32.0%. All For One Media (OTC: AFOM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.001 on Monday. The stock was down 15.38% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.001 on Monday. The stock was down 15.38% for the day. American Intl Ventures (OTC: AIVN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0022 today morning. The stock was down 16.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.0022 today morning. The stock was down 16.0% on the session. Superconductor Tech (NASDAQ: SCON) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.96% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.96% on the day. MassRoots (OTC: MSRT) stock moved up 3.18% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.003 to open trading.

stock moved up 3.18% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.003 to open trading. NoHo (OTC: DRNK) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. Nextraction Energy (OTC: NXTFF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 35.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 35.0% over the session. Labor Smart (OTC: LTNC) shares moved down 99.0% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.

shares moved down 99.0% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. Subscribe Technologies (OTC: SRBBF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 85.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 85.0%. Forecross (OTC: FRXX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Santo Mining (OTC: SANP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. Mongolia Holdings (OTC: MNHD) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.98%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.98%. Bravatek Solutions (OTC: BVTK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Monday. The stock was down 33.26% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Monday. The stock was down 33.26% for the day. Lombard Medical (OTC: EVARF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0015 today morning. The stock was down 40.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.0015 today morning. The stock was down 40.0% on the session. Indoor Harvest (OTC: INQD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.00155 to begin trading. The stock was up 17.65% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.00155 to begin trading. The stock was up 17.65% on the session. Optec International (OTC: OPTI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.002 today morning. The stock was down 8.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.002 today morning. The stock was down 8.0% on the session. Box Ships (OTC: TEUFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0014 on Monday. The stock was down 6.67% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0014 on Monday. The stock was down 6.67% for the day. Trustcash Holdings (OTC: TCHH) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. Minerco (OTC: MINE) shares fell to $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Baron Capital Enterprise (OTC: BCAP) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session. Connexus (OTC: CNXS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%. Eline Entertainment Group (OTC: EEGI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.