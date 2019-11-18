5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares rose 3.6% to $7.17 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BE) shares increased by 2.6% to $6.71. The market cap seems to be at $356.0 million. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 2.6% to $3.58. The market cap seems to be at $632.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on November 11, the current rating is at Buy.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock moved upwards by 1.8% to $0.84. The market cap stands at $46.1 million.
Losers
- General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) shares plummeted 0.2% to $11.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.00.
